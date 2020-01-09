The cost of Canada's military mission to Iraq is expected to exceed $ 1 billion

Loading...

Some of the 104 troops from various Canadian armed forces that will serve in Iraq in 2014.

JEROME LESSARD / THE INTELLIGENCER / JEROME LESSARD / THE INTELLIGENCER

Canada’s military involvement in Iraq is expected to cost more than $ 1 billion at the end of March, according to Ministry of Defense figures.

About $ 650 million was spent on the mission between the start of the operation in the fall of 2014 and March 2018.

The specific costs since 2018 of what are known as Operation Impact have not yet been submitted to Parliament. But that figure is estimated at around $ 424 million, according to newly released information from the Department of National Defense.

That expenditure does not include salaries of military personnel, because according to the DND that money would have been spent anyway.

US President Donald Trump has called on NATO countries to play a more role in the region. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that he pointed out to the President that Canada is playing a leading role in the mission to train Iraqi troops. The US did not ask for additional Canadian troops, Trudeau added.

Canada has around 850 soldiers in the region. About 500 of them were in Iraq, but an undisclosed number was withdrawn to Kuwait due to the increase in tensions caused by the American decision to assassinate a top Iranian general in Baghdad.

In response to the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force elite in Iran, the Iranians fired a number of ballistic missiles at US bases in Iraq earlier this week. Canadian military personnel were at one of those bases in Erbil, but Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Jon Vance confirmed that everything is responsible and safe.

The mission of Canadian forces to train Iraqi troops is currently on hold and Canadian soldiers are focusing on their own security in the event of more Iranian attacks.

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said Canada is in close contact with its allies about the next steps in the mission, which is aimed at countering the Daesh extremist group, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant or ISIL. “I think we all agree that it is important to continue this mission because of the threat Daesh poses to the country and also to our international partners,” said Sajjan. “But we have to do this step by step.”

Trump has repeatedly stated that ISIL has been defeated, but military officials are afraid that the terror organization might regroup.

In October 2014, then Prime Minister Stephen Harper deployed Canadian fighter jets and military personnel for the war against ISIL. Trudeau withdrew the jets, but increased the number of troops on the ground, including special troops.

Canadian Maj. Gen. Jennie Carignan is in command of the NATO training mission in Iraq, and Canada is committed to lead it until November 2020.

Iraq has been in chaos since 2003, when the US invaded that country and claimed that its then leader Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. That American claim turned out to be untrue and in the following years more than 200,000 Iraqi civilians were murdered because different factions fought both against the Americans and against each other.

The US started training Iraqi security forces in 2004 and spent around $ 31 billion on that effort. But the results were poor and in 2014, when a new threat emerged in the form of ISIL, Iraqi forces withdrew quickly and handed over large quantities of the country to that terror organization.

At that time, NATO agreed to assist the US in their training mission.

Yet the future of that mission is currently unclear. As a result of the American murder of Soleimani, the Iraqi parliament voted on Sunday to remove all foreign troops from the country. The Iraqis are concerned that they are being caught in the middle of the battle between groups supported by Iran against foreign soldiers.

Asked if Canadian troops are still welcome in Iraq, Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday that the Iraqi people and politicians consider it important to have international support in combating ISIL / Daesh. “There are clear questions about what that will look like in the future, but there is recognition that stability must be guaranteed and Daesh must be prevented in Iraq,” he explained.

In response to the vote of the Iraqi parliament, Trump said that he would punish Iraq, an American ally, with substantial sanctions if foreign troops were fired. “It will make Iranian sanctions somewhat tame,” Trump said. The US has already hit Iran with more than 1,000 economic sanctions. Trump also said he wants Iraq to pay back the US for his military presence in the country. “We have an extremely expensive airbase out there. It took billions of dollars to build. Long before my time. We won’t leave unless they pay us for it,” Trump said.

Both China and Russia have intervened to provide military assistance to Iraq.