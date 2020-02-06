The Corruption Playbook; Our sometimes accessible transit system; E.J. Dionne raises the alarm; Children have ... in this climate?

Today’s show is coming:

Andrea Bernstein, editor-in-chief of politics and politics at WNYC News and co-host of the podcast Trump Inc. and author of the American oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps and the Marriage of Money and Power (WW Norton & Company, January 2020)) Connections between the Christie government’s Bridgegate scandal and President Trump’s impeachment.

Shumita Basu, reporter, presenter and producer in the WNYC newsroom, talks about the We the Commuters, which report on accessibility in the NYC transit system. In addition, Claire Pearlman, a researcher for the local ProPublica reporting network, and Katherine Valdez report on their frustrations, successes, and problems with wheelchair commuting in New York City.

E.J. Dionne, Washington Post columnist, Brookings executive, government professor at Georgetown University, and author of the new book Code Red: How Progressive and Moderate Can Combine to Save Our Country (St. Martin’s Press, 2020) demands progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party work together.

In her article, Dani Blum, author for NYT Parenting, explains how climate anxiety affects family planning.