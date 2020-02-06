The corps increases the water that flows into the lower Missouri

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) – Gavins Point Dam releases have increased again.

Earlier this week, Missouri River Basin officials increased the release from 30,000 cubic feet per second to 35,000 cfs.

This is far above the normal winter releases of 12,000 to 17,000 cfs.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ John Remus said the aggressive release pattern was in response to the higher-than-normal drainage forecast for the upper pool. He said the decision was also to recognize the levy system in the area below Omaha, which is still damaged after the 2019 floods.

“We wanted to give ourselves the greatest possible opportunity to react to events in the upper or lower pelvis in order to achieve maximum flexibility,” said Remus.

Remus told the group that their decision was not based on comments from residents and other officials.

“We listen to these comments, record them and evaluate them. But actually it is only that we can get as much flood risk management out of this system as possible,” said Remus.

Current projections see the 2020 runoff in the Missouri River Basin as the ninth highest in existence. The outflow in 2019 was 60.9 million acres, making it the second highest in existence.

Only the 2011 outflow of 61 MAF was larger.