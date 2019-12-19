The corporate acquisition of the college football postseason

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Bowl games are not what they used to be. Consider the state of Utah.

The Aggies reached 7-5 this season, well below the Mountain West title they had in mind, but still good enough to meet Kent State at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl.

Thirty years ago, that record would have taken them to a place on the couch.

USU plays the Golden Flashes at a 20,500-seat soccer stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Friday, the opening day of the college football season, a tradition that seems to be more strange and less important each year.

Bowl games were once weird and regal. It seems quaint now: so few games; such simple, regional, land names. Bowling was a prestigious invitation, a rare opportunity for unexpected confrontations, and the last and best opportunity for national championship contenders to present their case to voters.

In 1977, there were only 13 bowl games. Brigham Young University was 9-2, ranked 16 in the coaches survey and got bupkis. There were five more bowls in 1984, when a victory at the Holiday Bowl, one of the new additions, threw the undefeated BYU into the national title.

This year, the bowling season has 39 games, from the SoFi Hawaii Bowl in Honolulu to the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl in Nassau. A total of 79 schools qualified for 78 slot machines. Only 6-6 Toledo was out. Only two, the Playstation Fiesta Bowl and the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, which are part of the playoffs, have ramifications of national titles.

Meanwhile, the traditional regional games that once dominated the bowling scene have become a corporate absurdity, embraced by both their strange sponsorships, including NOVA Home Loans and Cheribundi Tart Cherry, as well as their football exhibits.

So why play these games? Schools benefit from conference payments. Coaches get bonuses, get their experience of freshmen under the focus of national attention and keep a powerful recruiting tool. And since the bowling season overlaps the holidays, it's a good time for college football fans to have little more to do on television.

Therefore, the Aggies might be disappointed that they are not playing in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, where Memphis will face Penn State. But for the players, the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, and the silent hopes of a future fueled by free shakes, an unconfirmed reward from this writing, is no joke.

"I was hoping to get a one-year supply of some free stuff," linebacker Kevin Meitzenheimer said. "Hopefully there is a Kentucky Fried Chicken Bowl that we can attend next year. As long as they give us some of that food with extravagant names, I'll be fine."

Until that fast food dream comes true, it is worth examining what was lost and, perhaps, won, in the bowl boom, and why some call it a bubble.

A brief history of bowls and sponsorship.

If there was a turning point in the bowl system, it may be your most ridiculous game. In 1991, the Independence Bowl, played in Shreveport, Louisiana, became the Poulan-Weed Eater Independence Bowl.

There were 18 bowls that year. Some had begun to assume corporate title sponsors, as in 1986 when the Jacksonville Gator Bowl became the Mazda Gator Bowl. Some others dropped their original names completely, with the Sun Bowl becoming the John Hancock Bowl in ‘87. (That game is now called Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl). But what people began to call the "pot of weed" unleashed a new era of possibilities.

"It was an insipid turning point and a brilliant evolution in sports marketing," wrote journalist Michael Weinreb in The Athletic, "a movement that launched a million jokes and may or may not have moved some gardening tools along the way." .

Since then, sponsors of unusual titles have become the norm. There's the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl and the R + L Carriers New Orleans Bowl; 2015 gave us the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl; and, of course, there is the spiritual successor to the original weed bowl: the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, where pregame festivities have included sponsored races to mow the lawn.

The phenomenon even caught the attention of Saturday Night Live, which devised a parody of absurd sponsorship combinations, including the "Phantom Menace in the Shack Croissant Bowl 3-D Radio."

However, bowl games have their limits. The Independence Bowl has been sponsored by the PetroSun energy company, the AdvoCare V100 nutritional supplement, and Duck Commander, a family-operated hunting equipment manufacturer that appears in the A&E Duck Dynasty. But in 2005, when a chain of gentlemen's clubs offered an Independence Bowl sponsor, the bowl director rejected the club's offer, saying that the two entities had no "compatibility."

The bowl business

Bowl games offer television networks, fans and sponsors a valuable antidote against the hell of daytime television that would otherwise dominate the holiday season.

The triad of bored fans of work, networks that seek to fill programming spaces and advertisers looking for as many eyeballs as possible form the basis for a profitable company. but how does it work? Let's start with the sponsors.

Why do companies believe that such investments, which can range from around $ 250,000 for smaller bowls to $ 600,000 for medium-level bowls and more than $ 20 million for large bowls, are worth it? If they are smart, said Engage Marketing Engagement Director Kevin Adler, there may be many reasons. Bowl sponsorships can be used to promote brand awareness or convince new consumers to try a product. The games themselves offer a stage in which companies can search for potential distributors or business partners.

"The brands that use them most effectively are the ones that push all the levers," he said.

But he added that there is no reliable way to define which companies are suitable.

"That's the million dollar question," said Eric Schulz, senior professor in the marketing and strategy department of the state of Utah. "Literally."

Outback Steakhouse, for example, has had a good run with the Outback Bowl. Since 1996, the game that was once known as the Hall of Fame Bowl has become a staple of New Year's Day. The BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl, meanwhile, failed after a year and its title sponsor, a company that designed and curated recreational obstacle courses, has stopped working.

Bowl games used to woo their own sponsors. And in some cases, said Sam Starks, who began his career in the bowling business but is now at Rollins College in Orlando, Florida, they still do. But today, its associated television network, often ESPN, which owns and operates 14 bowl games directly, tends to do that preliminary work.

That brings us to the next component in the finances of bowling games: television networks.

If they do not own the game, television networks pay a fee to the bowl management organization for broadcasting rights. The networks benefit by selling advertising during the game. That's why ESPN has 14 games, including the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl and the famous Idaho Potato Bowl: it gives the network solid programming during a slow time for sports.

In addition to broadcasting rights and sponsorships, bowling committees also earn money by selling tickets (schools are forced to buy a certain amount of tickets for resale) and by organizing pregame events such as lunches and tournaments of golf.

The conferences of the participating schools also get paid, which is divided among the members of the conference. And schools can take advantage of ticket resale, although they can also lose money if they overestimate their fans' willingness to travel.

The amounts fluctuate for all parties depending on the game.

"If a bowl in Albuquerque earns $ 100,000, that could be great," Starks said. "If the Sugar Bowl earns $ 100,000, that's terrible."

It is a somewhat unpredictable calculation. That is, with the exception of a group of interested parties that is always guaranteed almost nothing.

Bowl Players

In recent years, the best players on their way to the NFL have begun to opt out of bowling. They are far from being a majority, but why would anyone want to get lost?

One reason: they would be playing for free (as always).

Players generally receive gifts for attending. The state of Utah has promised cowboy hats for the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, for example, which most players appreciate. They also receive a trip with free meals and accommodation, either to Boise or the Bahamas.

Another reason: they would run the risk of suffering an injury that could damage their professional future. Then, some players prefer to dive directly into professional preparation.

This phenomenon is not limited to marginal bowls: Florida Gators cornerback CJ Henderson, junior, announced earlier this month that he will leave school to follow the NFL draft, opting to give up the team's trip to the Orange Bowl , which is played in his hometown.

In this sense, the bowl system is a microcosm of the economics of university football. "This is a total business," said former LSU coach and current Big 10 Network analyst Gerry DiNardo. "And that's why players want" better transfer options, more payment options, etc.

For DiNardo, who trained LSU at the Poulan-Weed Eater Independence Bowl in 1995, the proliferation of bad taste sponsorship makes this reality painfully clear.

"This is a financial company," he said. "It is no longer an educational company."

But the absurdity of today's bowl system has a certain charm, especially for novices in the bowl game or for older people who play their latest games. The DiNardo LSN team that played in the 1995 grass bowl had not made a bowl game in six years. Even if I had a ridiculous sponsor, the team didn't care.

Nor is Utah State's main kicker, Dominik Eberle, when his team approaches the shake bowl.

"Free shakes, baby," Eberle said. "I love some smoothies for free."

I was not alone.

"The Tropical Smoothie Bowl sounds a lot better than the Potato Bowl," junior red-shirt linebacker Eric Muñoz added, "so we're excited about that."

Cheaper

Without a doubt, the bowl season has lost some gravity.

In the 1980s, any major bowl game, such as the 1984 Holiday Bowl, had the potential to determine a champion. Most bowls featured a pair of elite teams. Although the amount of bowling has skyrocketed, the BCS and the College Football Playoff have surpassed the entire system in terms of the relevance of the title. The result is inevitably diluted.

And there are likely to be more changes along the way.

With College Football Playoff probably ready for expansion, and players who demand more financially, the future of the bowling system is clouded.

"The most important question is," said Weinreb, "are we in a bubble right now?"

The bowl system has seen bubbles before. Twelve new bowl games were introduced in the 1940s; nine disappeared in five years. But the number of games added to the calendar in each decade steadily increased from there, culminating in 15 new games in the 2000s.

Only 10 bowl games were added in the 2010s, the first decade since the 1950s when the number of additions declined. The market may not collapse, but it could stabilize.

"I don't see a decrease in bowls," Schulz said, "but we could be close to saturation."

An example of what saturation looks like is the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, played on Friday at noon MST in the capital of the Bahamas, Nassau. It will feature a pair of 7-5 teams in Buffalo and Charlotte. And the name itself invites questions.

Makers Wanted is the slogan of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. The suburb of Chicago prides itself on its business-friendly nature and its large industrial park, and wants people to know.

Consider the benefits for the equipment, a free vacation trip to the Bahamas, and ESPN, programming that can be seen to be more profitable than bowling or darts.

Consider also the sponsor. Consider how a suburban municipality in Chicago has put its key phrase in a soccer game over 1,500 miles away in an island nation. Consider that without this sponsorship, the Bahamas Bowl would have difficulty existing.

Put them together, and I could understand how such an absurd system has flourished. Or maybe not.