The coronavirus pandemic can remove bubbles in soda and beer

Beer manufacturers can easily fight the shortage of bubbles.

A new report from Reuters paints a potentially fierce picture for those who rely on the bubbly nature of soda, seltzer, and beer to come to terms with their social distances. Beverage makers rely on carbon dioxide to get the fizz in their products, but this could be blocked by, of all things, a lack of demand for fuel.

According to Reuters, demand for gas has dropped 30 percent in the United States as people have been encouraged or forced to stay indoors. That has reduced the incentive for some plants to produce ethanol as it is tied to the fuel industry. It turns out that ethanol manufacturers want to capture and sell the CO2 that came from it as an ethanol-producing product, but if they don’t produce ethanol, they don’t produce CO2 either.

Without the usual CO2 supply, brewers and other beverage manufacturers would have to pay more for the gas available. While larger manufacturers may achieve the hit in the short term, smaller breweries may struggle to meet demand and suffer as a result.

In the case of beer, at least, there are ways to carbonate the beverage without using CO2. The Beverage Factory has a good explanation of “natural carbonation,” an old-fashioned process popular with home makers. It does seem to produce a different mouth for beer, but the more relevant issue may be that it is more time consuming than forcing carbonation with gas.

They have not yet been and are uncertain about what to bring next day, much less what the coming weeks and months will bring. Beer and soda production may suffer, but other forms of carbonation can be used to keep supply lines running. All we know is, if stopping the beer was easy to obtain, it would soon be a problem.

. [tagToTranslate] beer [t] alcoholic beverages [t] alcohol [t] soda [t] covid-19 [t] culture [t] food