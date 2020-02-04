Wrong information about a new, deadly corona virus has become viral. Conspiracy theories and wild claims are spreading across the global internet since Chinese officials first announced on December 31 that a mysterious pneumonia was flying through the city of Wuhan. Just over a month later, the coronavirus – an airway disease that killed at least 360 people and infected thousands more in more than 20 countries – has become a major concern not only for the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but for technology companies such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok. Real human life is at stake and information channels are full of hysteria and falsehood.

“That was once the case. Conspiracy theories have probably chased disasters and outbreaks of disease forever. While the Black Plague destroyed Europe in the 1300s, people became convinced that their Jewish neighbors were secretly poisoning good Christian sources for … reasons. Conspiracy theories about the Wuhan corona virus, ranging from believing that the disease is a bioweapon to the result of eating meat soup, play an old chord. As always, it sounds fearful, racist and clearly not in accordance with reality.

Falsities about coronavirus fall into two main categories: conspiracy theories about the origin of the disease and misinformation about panacea. No one knows exactly where this new form of coronavirus came from, although it seems that it has jumped from animals to humans. Some scientists think the animal vector has been bats. However, it is unlikely that you would get it from eating bat soup, as a conspiracy theory claimed, that caused racially-tinted online outrage over supposed Chinese eating habits that cause a pandemic. One of the most prominent pieces of video evidence was actually a segment of a travel show in 2016 in Palau, not in China. Meat soup is not a commonly eaten food in the region.

Other popular theories are that the virus is actually a bioweapon that has somehow escaped from the secure laboratory of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, with reference to a former Israeli intelligence officer who admits himself that there is no evidence to to support such a theory. Then there is the idea that a man and woman scientists’ espionage team have stolen the corona virus from Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory. (A virologist was suspended after a “policy violation,” but the theoreticians’ report does not state that she is a Chinese spy or ever sends a virus to China illegally.) Many felt that the virus somehow covered it up or a conspiracy. that the disease was not new at all on the basis of various alleged evidence: a vaccine patent for a corona virus, labels on cleaning products such as Clorox and Lysol that claim to be able to kill it. In both cases, theoreticians have overlooked or did not understand that “coronavirus” is a category of viruses, not a single disease. The person who is spreading around the world is called 2019-nCoV and unfortunately cannot be treated with a known vaccine or Lysol.

Of course, not everyone is concerned with the origin of the disease. There is also a lot of dubious, and even dangerous, wrong information about how to treat or prevent the corona virus. These concepts range from bizarre-but-everyday bits of advice (such as avoiding spicy food and cold food) to suggestions that are so terrible that they sound like they came directly from 4chan (like bleach drinking). Currently, the WHO’s only recommendations for the prevention of coronavirus infections are to cook all the animal products you consume, to practice good hygiene and to keep a meter between yourself and anyone who seems sick.

2019-nCoV may be new, but the kind of conspiracy theories and disinformation that have come around it are not. “This fits into a pattern that we see again and again when there is a new disease or disaster,” says Joseph Uscinski, author of American Conspiracy Theories. In times of crisis, a combination of heightened emotions and lack of information combine the perfect Petri dishes for conspiracy theories: fearful spirits.

