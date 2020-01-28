The corona virus has sent a video game about the extinction of humanity to # 1

The video game Plague Inc. is growing in popularity due to the continuing outbreak of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 4,000 people and killed over 100 people with no signs of slowing down. They play as a deadly pathogen in the highly relevant game and spread all over the world to wipe out humanity.

Now developer Ndemic Creations kindly reminded that Plague Inc., while entertaining, is not a scientific tool for modeling disease spread. It may be fun, but it won’t save you.

“We designed the game to be realistic and informative, without sensitizing to serious problems in the real world,” said Ndemic Creations’ statement released on January 23.

“However, please remember that Plague Inc. is a game, not a scientific model, and that the current outbreak of the coronavirus is a very real situation that affects a large number of people. We would always recommend that players get their information directly from local and global health authorities. “

Although Plague Inc. was first released in 2012, Ndemic Creations saw an increase in player numbers when an illness broke out. The surge in interest was so significant this time that the Plague Inc. website was overloaded with traffic and the servers were overloaded.

Abacus reports that Plague Inc. recently became China’s highest-paid iOS download and fifth overall if free apps are included. According to SensorTower, the game reached the top of the table on January 21 and hasn’t sunk since.

China is also not the only country that is turning to the game. Plague Inc. asserts itself as the United States. The most paid iOS download since January 23. The number of players for the PC version of Plague Inc: Evolved has also improved as the corona virus spread. SteamCharts has seen a 169 percent increase in player numbers worldwide in the past 30 days. Many players’ recent ratings refer to the corona virus.

Speaking to Polygon, James Vaughan, founder of Ndemic Creations, said Plague Inc.’s sales were for the first time during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa this year. Downloads of the free version of Plague Inc. increased 50 percent during the epidemic.

“People are curious and want to learn more about infectious diseases,” said Vaughn. “Plague Inc. can play a role because it is an intelligent view of how infectious diseases can spread.”

Vaughan has no medical background as he relied on online research to give the game a realistic element. Even if he did, it is at best questionable to extract medical information from a game that is intended for entertainment.

However, Plague Inc. is not entirely useless as a teaching tool. Ali S. Khan of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found in 2013 that the game is a compelling method to raise awareness, educate the public, and spread disease.

“An interesting fact is that it has also become an educational tool. Teachers and professors often contact me to tell me how they have used Plague Inc. to introduce biological and economic concepts to their students,” said Vaughan to Khan.

Just don’t trust him for practical advice on how to protect yourself from the corona virus or other outbreaks. To do this, go to official sources.