The coolest products that Samsung has shown on CES: Ballie, Neon and TVs

Samsung was one of the largest stands (more than an entire wing), and the company presented a number of new and groundbreaking technology at CES this week.

If you’ve missed all the cool stuff, here’s our summary of all the Samsung technology that impressed us the most at CES.

This technology is embedded in the new 8K borderless TV from Samsung and can increase the volume of what you watch if a lot of noise starts to happen in the room.

Whether you combine a smoothie or vacuum the carpet, this Samsung technology automatically increases the volume of the TV, so you don’t miss anything that happens.

Samsung introduced its Family Hub refrigerator at CES 2020 to help people actually use the food in their refrigerator instead of wasting it. The refrigerator uses the Whisk smart food platform from Samsung and A.I. image recognition of a camera in the fridge to scan what kind of food you have and what kind of recipes you can make with it.

The technology even keeps track of expiry dates, so you don’t have to worry about whether the mayo has become bad.

The new solid-state drive (SSD) from Samsung is smaller than a business card and has a built-in fingerprint scanner, making it much safer than your average portable hard drive.

This TV fully immerses you in whatever you watch, thanks to no sidebar. Samsung even told us that the TV has 99% image and only 1% edge.

The 8K part of the Q950TS TV comes into play with a more advanced motor powered by A.I., so the more you watch it, the more the TV teaches itself how to improve the resolution.

The Samsung company has announced a concept of C-V2X (cellular vehicle-to-everything) technology that allows vehicles to communicate with each other about potential obstacles.

More importantly, the technology could enable pedestrians and cyclists to receive warnings on their phones about oncoming cars or obstacles.

Samsung debuted a version of its QLED 4K TV that not only looks like an art frame, but also functions as one.

When you are not using your TV, you can program it to display all the illustrations you choose so that your TV fits better with your home.

The realistic-looking avatars named Neons were a huge hit at CES. Although they look and behave like real people, Star Labs from Samsung says they are not as intuitive or intelligent as an assistant like Alexa or Bixby. Instead, they are meant to be just a friend.

Through interactions with real people, Neons will be able to gain new skills and evolve.

Meet the wall.

Samsung has revealed that as a result of advances in production, five new formats of its modular MicroLED (8K Ultra HD) screens can be introduced – 88, 93, 110, 150 and 292 inches – that together form the wall.

True to its name, the TV is meant to record the entire wall and turn any surface into an 8K cinema.

The new Note phone from Samsung has a 6.7-inch display with a resolution of HD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels). The Note 10 comes with a pen that is super functional.

You can expect 12 MP sensors for the camera for the ultra wide-angle, wide-angle and telephoto lenses.

The Galaxy S10 Lite has been introduced alongside the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and has the same functions when it comes to the display.

However, the camera comes with a 5 MP macro, an ultra-wide 12 MP, and a 48 MP wide-angle head sensor, which puts the phone more in focus on the camera.

The luxury automaker and Samsung unveiled plans to offer 5G connectivity in 2021 models of the iNext, making streaming without delay possible.

Aside from increased streaming speeds, a 5G car would pave the way for semi-autonomous driving.

Samsung calls this spherical robot a ‘life companion’ whose many tasks consist of a guard for your home, a fitness assistant and as a remote control for the smart devices in your home.

With a built-in camera, the robot can recognize its owner, so that he can follow you through the house like a puppy.

This invisible by A.I. powered keyboard uses the existing front camera to follow your hands as you type on any surface.

Although it is just a concept, it would come in handy if it becomes a genuine Samsung product, so you don’t have to carry a physical keyboard.

