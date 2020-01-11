The coolest (and most silly) wearables that don't hang on your wrist

Loading...

There is no shortage of objects that you can make bionic at CES. Medical devices such as hearing aids have evolved, and there are even silly hats with lasers that are said to stimulate hair growth.

But is every device that you wear on your body considered “portable”? The term that is stupid most often describes activity-oriented smartwatches or other bracelets (and there have been a lot of great ones this year). At CES 2020 there were also many intelligent objects that could be worn on other parts of the body and provide information about health, activity and other functions.

The intelligent insoles from Nurvv fit in your shoe, but have a Bluetooth connection on the outside.

Picture: mikayla whitmore / mashable

The point of everything is a bit difficult to say. Tech companies believe it is valuable to turn our bodies into a series of data points – an assumption that I am skeptical of.

But if you’re interested in quantifying every burp, every breath, and every paddle, AND you don’t want another smart object to be strapped to your wrist, boy, CES has ever done anything!

Here are some of the most striking off-the-wrist wearables at CES 2020.

Xenoma pajamas

I’ve been excited about Xenoma’s E-Skin Sleep & Lounge collection, but this was IMO, the outstanding wearable product that can’t be worn on the wrist.

Smart PJs FTW

Image: zlata ivleva / mashable

These PJs are designed for the elderly and people with dementia, as something you need to connect, charge, and put on daily (like a bracelet) is not ideal for this population. PJs are just a normal part of your routine – and they monitor vital signs, provide insight into sleep, and can trigger emergency calls when they discover something is wrong.

World’s Smart Belt

Welt, a spin-off from Samsung, introduced an intelligent belt in 2016 that monitors your weight based on your waistline and other measurement data. This concept seems pretty rude, TBH. But its new offering, the Smart Belt Pro, offers an additional nagging utility and looks pretty cool at the same time.

A belt for grandma and grandpa that could help avert disasters.

Image: zlata ivleva / mashable

The pro belt has “gait detection”, which means that it monitors what your normal walking pattern looks like and assesses to what extent you are at risk of falling. If you are walking in a gait that is at risk of falling, you will be yelled at by a companion app. It also looks pretty elegant: it’s a leather and metal situation, not a sticky fabric belt or the like.

Now you don’t have to bother your elders using their dang walkers – this smart belt does it for you!

Weiden Breast Pump

My friends who have become new mothers have told me how difficult it can be to pump their breast milk at work or in public. (In a job where there was a flood of new mothers at once, there was even a complicated Google Docs schedule for people who had access to the individual pump room.) Willow alleviates this stress with his wireless breast pump system, which is below her System fits bra and even works on the go.

The device fits under your bra and you can even pump on the go!

The only privacy you need is time and space to create it. At CES 2020, Willow presented its third generation of the system with a newly designed suction system and other internal mechanics, which in his opinion produced around 20 percent more milk. Of course, these statistics come thanks to a connected app that is paired with the device via Bluetooth.

Nurvv insoles

Most training-oriented wearables monitor a lot of the same things: heart rate, distance, training length, etc. But the Nurvv insoles actually give you detailed information about how you run. They are paired with an app that gives you tips on how to improve your shape and achieve your running goals.

Nurvv insoles are ready for use.

Picture: mikayla whitmore / mashable

After getting to know each other, it can be determined, for example, whether you land too hard on the front or back of your foot. If your form is OK, but you want to improve your time or distance, learn what you need to do to get there – whether you want to run faster or just increase the distance of your gait. All of this is communicated in real time by audio notifications and haptic feedback in connection with a fitness wristband (such as an Apple Watch) or headphones. Pretty neat!

Lumi baby monitor

Not all wearables are for you, bud. Lumi is a startup that is actually part of Pampers, a Procter & Gamble company (I have to love companies). At CES 2020, a baby monitoring system was presented that works using a lanyard attached to a baby’s diaper.

The small device has a Velcro fastener on the back, so you can move it from diaper to diaper when a baby needs a change. It connects to an app that monitors environmental information (such as temperature and humidity) and sleep. I think it was good that the app included “hand-off notes” for caregivers, so it recorded what your new person was up to (i.e., sleeping, eating, mostly pooping) before turning off responsibility for this human life ,

Lumi had super realistic baby dolls at CES to demonstrate their product.

Image: Rachel Kraus / Mashable

It also works with a video / camera system. The Lumi team says the combination of the sensor and video gives you a complete picture of the care.

Myant bra, underwear & pregnancy monitor

There were some elegant clothes stands at CES, but I noticed Myant because it creates vital functions and activity-tracking wearables that actually fit under your clothes. The underwear and bra set has sensors that continuously record your heart rate and can even be sent to your doctor.

Intelligent bra and panties. I can work with that.

Image: zlata ivelava / mashable

Why wear a bracelet when you can wear panties?

Myant also had a belly band that goes over a pregnant belly.

Clothing that helps monitor content.

Image: zlata ivleva / mashable

The system can tell the difference between a fetal heart rate and a mother’s heartbeat. With the help of these chic clothes, you can be sure that baby and mother are doing well all the time.