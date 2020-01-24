The controversial program monitors student activity on computers to prevent bullying, violence, and suicide

Hazel Park, Mich. – A controversial new program that tracks and monitors every movement of students on their computers is gaining importance in schools.

The program is called “gaggle” and aims to prevent bullying, violence and suicide. However, some believe that it is going too far.

According to the Superintendent of Hazel Park Schools, Dr. Amy Kruppe, the district is in a gaggle process in which all electronic activity on schools’ computers and accounts is searched for signs of problems.

“If we save a life or end a fight, it’s done,” said Kruppe.

The software looks for bullying, violence, or suicidal thoughts and notifies administrators when a problem is reported.

Gaggle is used in almost 1,400 districts in the country and has checked around 4 billion documents in the past year.

The American Civil Liberties Union, in particular, believes the program is invasive surveillance. But gaggle officials say the program deals with school computers and accounts, not personal ones.

Gaggle officials said the program prevented 722 suicides last year. But it has its costs and many districts cannot afford it.

There are 31 schools in Michigan, including three in Metro Detroit, that use the program.

