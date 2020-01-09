The contractor, who was killed in an attack in Kenya, was a week away from traveling home

Loading...

Dustin Harrison was a private entrepreneur seven days before his retirement and piloted a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air 350 with cameras and sensors for air measurement. Then, on Sunday, Islamist Al-Shabab extremists attacked a base used by the US armed forces to fight terrorism in Kenya. Harrison, 47, a 1990 Auburn High School graduate, was killed with two other Americans.

He had settled in Tucson, Arizona with his wife Hope Harrison and their two-year-old daughter Heaven Aviana.

“He was a special op. He had a pretty serious job,” said his wife. “He was ISR – Intelligencer, surveillance and education.”

After a dozen years of contract work that took him to numerous locations, including Afghanistan and this newest location in Manda Bay, Kenya, Harrison was ready to quit and spend time with his family, she said.

“When he got home, he wanted to find another job,” said Hope Harrison. Maybe as a commercial pilot.

Harrison’s last day in his two-month change would have been January 12th. On Twitter, those who knew Harrison wrote emotionally.

“You won’t see any military awards for this man. You won’t see his name on the news. You won’t see senior officials praising his name …” one of his comrades wrote. “You won’t know the details of which he gave his life … rest easy aviator. Your watch is ready.”

It was up to Harrison’s employer, L3Harris Technologies, of Melbourne, Florida, to personally send someone first to notify his wife. But the couple own two houses and they went to the vacant one. So she got a call.

“I don’t feel like they get the credit they deserve. They put themselves at risk as military men and get half the recognition,” said Hope Harrison of Defense Department contractors like her husband. “My husband has a military heart.”

The second American killed was Army Spec. Henry J. Mayfield Jr., 23, from Evergreen Park, Illinois. The Department of Defense sent a press release about him. The third American killed in the attack also worked for the contractor, but his name was not released.

Much of the U.S. military work is currently done by contractors who “perform the full range of tasks required in an operational environment, from cooking to transportation to barber shops to security,” said Defense One’s Ben Watson, part of Government Executive, a website that specializes in government affairs.

Harrison’s older brother, Troy Harrison from Fife, said his little brother had wanted to fly since he was 9.

“He was just fascinated by airplanes,” he said. “My parents sent him to flight school in Oklahoma. He was never interested in flying for airlines. He wanted autonomy.”

So Dustin Harrison worked for an ambulance company that took children to hospitals, then as a personal pilot for an executive, and finally as a military entrepreneur, his brother said. He says Harrison never shared details of his contract work, other than that it was mainly surveillance work.

Kenya is a key base for the fight against al-Shabab, one of the most resilient extremist organizations in the world.

Hope Harrison said that when he was deployed, she and her husband would speak regularly, “SMS or FaceTime or FaceTime Audio”. She said he would assure her that it was safest to be at a base.

“He was cool, calm and collected,” she said. She remembers hearing sirens in the background during an overseas call when he was in Afghanistan.

He said to his wife, “Oh, I think we’re under attack. We’re fine.”

Hope Harrison says her daughter asked about her father. Heaven’s middle name, Aviana, reflects her father’s love of flying. When heaven asked about her father during his missions, his wife said, “Daddy is in the sky at work.”

And now, how do you make it understandable to a 2 year old?

“In her mind, I think Papa will always be in the sky,” said Hope Harrison.

Services for Dustin Harrison are still pending. There will be one in Arizona and one in the Seattle area.

© 2020 The Seattle Times – Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.