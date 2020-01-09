Loading...

WASHINGTON – The online fundraising of Democrats colossus ActBlue has led more than $ 1 billion in campaign contributions to the candidates and causes of the party in 2019, a groundswell that dwarfs what it helped raise during the same period of an earlier election cycle.

The platform allows grassroots activists and donors of large dollars to pay $ 5 for their favorite presidential contender or give large amounts to party committees, all with just a few taps of a smartphone or computer mouse.

It played an instrumental role in routing record-breaking amounts to Democratic contenders during the mid-term of 2018, as a result of which the party again conquered the American House. And it has long been jealous of the republicans, who have tried to replicate the model – so far, with less success.

But the increase in online donations routed through the platform in 2019 is much greater than the volume and dollar amounts it has handled in the past, speaking at the level of democratic enthusiasm to expel President Donald Trump in 2020 and his expel republicans from office.

“It’s an indication of what’s coming and the excitement we see from the base,” said Erin Hill, executive director of ActBlue. “It is the empowerment of our universe of small dollars, who feel that they play a very vital role and support candidates and goals they believe in. It will have an impact on our country.”

In 2019, the platform more than doubled what it has currently raised during the 2018 elections, while harvesting five times what it received during the same period in the 2016 cycle.

That falls to $ 1.05 billion, divided into 34.6 million contributions that were forwarded to 13,314 political commissions, campaigns and organizations, according to figures provided by ActBlue at the end of the year. The average contribution size last year was $ 30.50.

Democrats’ use of the platform has increased exponentially since the same period in the 2016 cycle, when only 3,590 committees and groups used the platform. The same applies to donations that have been raised from the $ 206.9 million raised at the end of 2015.

Hill said December 31 was the biggest day for the platform last year, when it cost $ 20 million with around half a million contributions.

But in the Trump era, whose presidency has further polarized an already divided country, Republicans have also seen an increase in online contributions from grassroots donors. WinRed, the long-awaited response from the GOP to ActBlue, reported raising $ 101 million in the second half of last year. And most of the money was raised after the House party vote on October 31 that paved the way for Trump’s accusation.

Still, WinRed was revealed last year. ActBlue has been around for more than ten years. And unlike on the GOP side, where multiple online donation providers compete, ActBlue is almost universally taken over by the party.

And while Trump’s re-effort may have benefited from deposition, Democrats also have.

For some, Trump has encouraged them to give more. Mary Joan Oexmann, a Democratic donor and ActBlue user, said that a critical mass of people who make small contributions can be an important force for change. So far, she says, she has been given to numerous 2020 White House contenders, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California billionaire Tom Steyer.

“I can’t even say his name – it just pinches my stomach,” said Oexmann, who divides her time between Florida and South Carolina, referring to Trump. “We are in a time in history where we really need to be involved and participate.”

“It is the power of small changes over time,” she continued. “And I think we should consider these small donations as important, real and important.”

Brian Slodysko, The Associated Press