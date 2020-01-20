The construction in London is already $ 1 billion higher, as a 10-figure milestone becomes routine every year

Nick Johnston of Under R construction company nails two roof trusses that can hold a large load near the center of the house, framing the company at the new construction site south of Pack Road, just west of Colonel Talbot Road in London. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

London has reached $ 1 billion in building permits for the fourth consecutive year – and the full amount for 2019 isn’t even there yet.

The City Hall registered $ 1.27 billion in buildings in 2019 until the end of November, with a total of $ 1.01 billion in 2018 and $ 1.1 billion in 2017 – the second after the one-year record of London, $ 1.4 billion , in 2016.

Of that total in 2019, $ 276 million was for 642 single-family homes, $ 192 million for 875 apartments, $ 142 million for 638 mansions and $ 884,400 for six semi-detached houses, according to city hall officials.

In business terms, there were more than $ 364 million in industrial buildings and extensions and more than $ 660 million in institutional buildings and extensions during the first 11 months of 2019.

The December construction activity is expected to push that $ 1.27 billion slightly higher.

A total of 4,283 permits have been issued in the town hall, representing 2,225 new housing units. This is a decrease of 2.1% in the number of permits in 2018, even while the construction value is higher.

