ABC will host a live episode of the derivative series from “Roseanne” “The Conners”, and there will be political ties to the episode.

What is going on: The live episode of “The Conners” will include references and connections to the first presidential primary, which will take place the first night in New Hampshire, reports USA Today.

The principal will be taken into account in the scenario of the program.

The episode airs on March 11.

The episode will be presented to the eastern and western audience.

ABC News primary coverage will be included in the episode.

According to USA Today, the episode will show Mark (Ames McNamara) “looking at the results of elementary school for a school report with Harris (Emma Kenney), who is apathetic towards the electoral process and believes that the influence of money in the politics means real change is impossible, “Says ABC. The rest of the family disagrees as to why people should vote,” including their working class view that you you may have to vote for a candidate you don’t like, but the one who “will fuck you the least”. ”

The context: “The Conners” is a spin-off of “Roseanne”, which was launched after the network canceled the restart of “Roseanne” after Roseanne Barr shared racist tweets about the former Obama assistant Valerie Jarrett, according to the Deseret News.