The Conners live episode will respond to New Hampshire Primary – Adweek

ABC News is not the only program on the network that is broadcast live during New Hampshire’s primary results.

The sitcom The Conners is broadcasting a live episode at 8 p.m. ET – The cast will play it live again at 8pm. PT – this will include ABC News’ coverage of the democratic primary school.

In the episode titled “Live from Lanford,” Mark (played by Ames McNamara), the son of Sara Gilbert’s Darlene, has to see the main results for a school report.

The live episode is part of ABC’s effort to “re-equip television with a well-deserved boast,” as ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said last month. As part of its new network strategy, ABC will broadcast at least one live or tent pole event each month to take advantage of the power of broadcast television over its streaming competitors.

Today’s live episode of The Conners is the second of ABC’s two major February events that aired on Sunday after the Oscars and hit a record low of 23.6 million viewers.

The network used the Oscar television broadcast to promote The Conners. In a live promo, the cast played their Conners characters and made fun of a family filmed from behind on TV before slowly realizing they saw themselves.

“We are the last family that should be live on TV,” quipped Becky of Lecy Goranson.

ABC has had great success with live sitcoms last year, broadcasting two live specials in front of a studio audience last May and December, in which actors performed episodes of classic Norman Lear TV shows (a third special is planned for May). ,

While ABC wants to do more live and event programming, the idea for the Conners episode came not from the network, but from executive producer Bruce Helford, who “had wanted to do a live episode for a long time and wanted to get involved on an election night” said Gilbert, who is also an executive producer on the show.

Shortly after the first live in front of a studio audience special that aired last May, ABCs Burke received a call from (Conners Executive Producer) Tom Werner, who said, “So you’re into this live thing! We have one Idea to do live conners. What do you think? “He asked. “And I went,” Duh. Yes! “Who doesn’t want to see this incredible cast that is all theater-trained and at the height of their game? Are you doing a live version of this show?”

The cast will perform the show live on both coasts at 8 p.m. ET and then again at 8pm. PT, responds to the latest news. “So it will shift a bit depending on the coastline you’re watching,” said Burke. “The idea of ​​doing this on the night of primary school is so inspired and able to work with ABC News. It won’t be a result of comedies.”

While the network knows exactly how the ABC News reports will follow, it is certain that the format is similar to the live Oscars promo, where the characters watch ABC News on TV and then comment on the election results. “It will be a version of it,” said Burke.

Helford spoke about a live episode of Conners last season for the first time, but at that point the producers were still too focused on getting the then young Roseanne spinoff going. “I’ve always been too scared,” Gilbert admitted.

But when I went into season two, she said, “I gave in.” “I felt that this would be an interesting opportunity for the show, and I felt that this could be a way to raise awareness of the vote. The positive simply outweighed my fear and (Helfords) enthusiasm – you don’t want to say no to someone too often. I felt bad because he was so passionate. All plus points gradually outweigh my personal fears and the fears of the performers. “

