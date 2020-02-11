The complete oral history From “Periphery I” to “Gail Stan”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4SapZUOYzgM (/ embed)

Prog metal outfit in Washington, DC Circumference have played a lot for 15 years. The complexity of their musicality and writing skills are not for the casual listener. At a time when it seems as if most artistic junctures seem to miss a few ventricles (read: “half-hearted”), the sextet triples their vision.

That is why this APTV clip of the oral history of Periphery is an extension of the band. Director Bobby Makar got guitarists Mark Holcomb and Jake Bowen for the APTV cameras, and the two were pretty upcoming. That is perhaps the first major understatement of the year. This clip is approximately 38 minutes and is the longest oral history in the history of AltPress.

Unless you drive them between shows, this is definitely the most detailed conversation we’ve had with any band. Holcomb and Bowen discuss the early days of the various riff-sharing forays of band founder Misha Mansoor on SoundClick and Myspace. There is the crucial song ‘Far Out’, which according to Bowen was the key to the evolution of the band and the creation of the term ‘djent’.

“When a band releases a new album, you have this … What is the fun way to say something crazy about someone?” Bowen asks rhetorically. “You get these kids who think” Periphery has changed their sound. It’s so different. “It’s like,” What are you talking about? “Many of these riffs have been in the boneyard for over ten years.”

Holcomb and Bowen serve casually on some of the more tertiary periphery minutiae. Do you know how often they recorded their first album? How hard did Spencer Sotelo have to do writing vocal pieces? The cultural change around the writing process for them truck: Alpha? Which album promoted self-managed therapy sessions? Which album did Holcomb write completely in his pajamas?

“There is something you learn about yourself or the band you’re in,” Bowen resigns. “Your comfort and the personal comfort of the people around you are paramount.”

Watch out for guitar enthusiasts, home nerds or people who like their music just a bit more than trigonometry: it’s the oral history of APTV from Periphery. Good guys, great chat, great music. You don’t need anything else except a cold drink.