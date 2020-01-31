The compelling show ‘The Greatest Showman’ is on its way to the UK

When The Greatest Showman appeared on cinema screens in 2017, it immediately became a hit. The musical, starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya, was a huge success around the world and chances are you have heard at least one of the songs, even if you still have to watch the movie (ahem, probably never enough because it’s great).

And if you’re a big fan of the film, you’ll be happy to know that a compelling The Greatest Showman experience is coming to the UK and it sounds pretty great.

Although the exact location remains secret, we know it will be hosted in Manchester in October.

The event offers fans the chance to sing along with the popular musical, where the top secret location turns into a sparkling circus where you can sing and dance this fall.

There is food and drink with vegetarian and gluten options, and dressing is encouraged – so go shopping for your best 19th-century circus as quickly as possible.

The description of Design My Night reads: “Join in and bring The Greatest Showman atmosphere to Manchester and dine in our immersive environment, sing for a while with our cast and waiters for the classics!

“We encourage you to get dressed and sing along as we transform our secret location into a circus! So pick up your suits and polish those outfits!

“Be prepared to decorate those famous pop classics.”

It will run on Saturday 3, Sunday 4, Friday 23, Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 October, with booking slots available at 12.30 a.m., 4 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Each session lasts 90 minutes and includes live circus acts, music and more.

Tickets cost £ 50- £ 55 depending on the date and time.

So what are you waiting for?

Time to practice those high notes …