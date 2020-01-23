The company is the end user of the new mixed-use Merchant Gate development

In the heart of Wakefield city center, a construction company has been announced as the final occupant for a new mixed-use settlement.

Morgan Sindall Construction, one of the UK’s leading construction companies, will move into Merchant Gate and move into the remaining office space as part of the plan provided by the English Cities Fund.

BUILDING: Merchant Gate in Wakefield.

The English Cities Fund is a strategic joint venture between city renewal innovators, Muse Developments, Legal and General and Homes England that works in partnership with the Wakefield Council.

The Merchant Gate connects office buildings, retail and leisure facilities with 66 residential units, a new public space, a parking garage with 1,500 parking spaces and a new university for the performing arts.

James Scott, development manager at Muse, Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to welcome our sister company to Merchant Gate, a striking symbol of Wakefield’s remarkable renaissance.

“Merchant Gate and strategic plans like that in the city are changing the way people perceive Wakefield.

The city, which benefits from substantial investments, a proud history and an excellent location, is quickly becoming one of Wakefield’s main mixed-use destinations. “

Andy Hall, general manager of Morgan Sindall in the north, said: “Our move to Wakefield is a fresh start and an investment in our people. We look forward to expanding our relationships with local organizations and creating employment and training opportunities for the local population.

More information about the new development can be found at www.musedevelopments.com.