The company closes due to ransomware, leaves 300 out of work just before the holidays

An Arkansas-based telemarketing company sent home more than 300 employees and told them to look for new jobs after the IT recovery efforts did not develop according to the plan after a ransomware incident that took place in early October 2019

The employees of the telemarketing firm The Heritage Company, based in Sherwood, were notified of the decision a few days before Christmas, through a letter sent by the company's CEO.

Speaking to local media, employees said they had no idea that the company had suffered a ransomware attack, and that the layoffs were unexpected and surprised many.

"Unfortunately, about two months ago, our Heritage servers were attacked by malicious software that basically & # 39; held us hostage & # 39; and we were forced to pay criminals to get the & # 39; key & # 39; only for our systems to work again. " Sandra Franecke, CEO of the company, in the letter sent to employees.

She goes on to say that the data recovery efforts, initially estimated at one week, have not agreed with the plan and that the company was unable to recover the full service at Christmas.

Franecke said the company lost "hundreds of thousands of dollars" due to the incident and was forced to "restructure different areas of the company."

As a result of the failed ransomware recovery process, the company's leadership decided to suspend all services, leaving more than 300 employees out of work.

Local news media KATV reported last month that dozens of employees had already applied for unemployment before local authorities even before Christmas holidays, and many did not expect the company to survive.

No progress in recovery efforts during the holidays

Franecke left the door open for people to recover their jobs, and told employees to call back on January 2 for a status update, in case the IT staff moved forward with data recovery efforts during Christmas season

KATV himself informed that when employees called the company yesterday, they were received by a recorded message informing them that the recovery efforts had not been successful and that users should look for new jobs.

"Although we have made progress, there is still a lot of work to do. With that in mind, we do not stop you from looking for another job. Please take care, take care of your loved ones and have a happy new year." said the message.

A former employee of The Heritage Company told KATV that they had lost faith that the company will recover from the ransomware attack.

"Most of us are convinced that they will not reopen. I am pretty sure they are only gaining time because they know that as soon as they do not reopen we will have to reach an agreement and I think they just do not want us to take them to the courts, "the employee told KATV.

Similar cases

What happened to The Heritage Company is not an isolated incident. In the last two years, there have been many cases in which smaller companies decided to close permanently, without funds to pay a ransom demand to recover their data or without the funds needed to rebuild their IT infrastructure.

For example, in April 2019, doctors at a medical practice office in Michigan decided to close their business and retire a year earlier than scheduled, instead of dealing with the consequences of a ransomware infection.

Similarly, a second medical office, based in Simi Valley, California, reached the same conclusion in September 2019, deciding to close all operations after they were infected with ransomware a month earlier and lacked the funds to pay for the rescue.