The community remembers and appreciates the siblings

Sioux City (KTIV) – A brother and sister who died in a car accident last week will be remembered at the Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City on Thursday, January 23.

The family asked the media not to attend the funeral, so KTIV was not present out of respect for this request.

Ella and Harrison “Beck” Holtzen were killed on Tuesday, January 14, on an icy road in Plymouth County on their way to school in Hinton, Iowa. Ella was a senior at Hinton High School and Beck was a freshman.

An account was set up to help the Ella and Beck family. Donations can be made at Peoples Bank in Hinton or Sioux City. Transfer the donations to the Ella and Beck memory account.

Schools across Siouxland have shown their support for Hinton and the Holtzen family.

A recent Sioux City North High School tweet shows North and West High School students who recently got together for a basketball game wearing black and gold, Hinton’s colors.

On Wednesday, January 22, the Sheldon High School orabs wore black and gold as a gesture of memory during a wrestling meeting.