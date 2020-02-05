The committee again passes the bill to extract letter numbers from the school reports of the state school

SALT LAKE CITY – The Education Commission of the House of Utah Legislature has approved HB175 unanimously on Wednesday, the last attempt by Rep. Marie Poulson to remove the figures from the letter from the state report.

Poulson, D-Cottonwood Heights, has sponsored similar legislation for the past three years. Last year, a similar measure was overwhelmingly passed on in the House, but not considered in the Senate.

In January, the State Board of Education published its annual report with no figures after irregularities in the administration with RISE tests last spring, pending a provision on the figures in the legislative session of 2020.

Poulson said she is trying to get rid of the language of state law that requires letter grades and leaves the dashboard as the state accountability report.

The dashboard reports the results of schools across state tests, student growth, English student progress, and enables schools to report factors at school level that affect performance, such as consistent school attendance.

Two years ago, when the State School Board moved to the dashboard model, “it was like a relief in an inversion for educators,” she said.

No one spoke against the bill, which received enthusiastic support from the Utah PTA, the Utah Education Association and the educational adviser of Government Gary Herbert, Tami Pyfer.

“The driver has not supported any letter” and prefers the dashboard model, Pyfer said.

Terry Shoemaker, executive director of the Utah School Superintendents Association and also representative of the Utah School Boards Association, urged the committee to approve HB175.

“If you would ask us which policy issue we would like differently, this would be the problem. This would be the problem simply because the accountability that was hoped for did not, frankly, have taken place, “he said.

Meanwhile, the online dashboard, which provides a deeper insight into Utah’s public schools, is “enthusiastically received by school districts throughout the state,” Shoemaker said.

Poulson said testing across the state only catches about 20% of the subjects in high schools or high schools, so it is unfair to saddle a school with a grade, while the school might have other excellent programs.

Eliminating grades “would be the best non-monetary way to retain and attract our good teachers,” she said.

This year’s accountability report contained a disclaimer and video discussing the challenges encountered during RISE tests.

RISE is an acronym for readiness, improvement, success and empowerment. RISE assessments had to be given annually to students in classes 3-8. After state-wide interruptions in testing, the State School Board terminated its contract with the test vendor.

The board’s website contains this explanation of the accountability report: “Just as students’ report cards provide a snapshot of their school performance, the Utah School Report Cards show how public schools in Utah serve students in different areas. The dashboard available here provides important information about schools again. Users can click through each page for more information. “