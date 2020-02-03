The Colorado Sheriff office gets new evidence looking for a missing 11 year old boy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo – On Monday, February 3, a week after an 11-year-old boy from Colorado went missing, the authorities of El Paso County received a new piece of evidence to continue the investigation into the disappearance of Gannon Stauch.

KDVR obtained a copy of this evidence from a neighbor’s surveillance camera, but decided to honor a request from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office not to describe or show it yet to ensure that the investigation was not at risk would be brought.

While the search for Stauch continued, the investigation focused on the house where he was last seen on January 27. Investigators entered the house with gloves and left with proof bags.

“A lot is being done behind the scenes, especially on the research side,” said Jacqueline Kirby at the El Paso County Sheriff office.

A few doors down, neighbor Roderrick Drayton did his own research.

“I couldn’t sleep, so I just stayed awake and started watching [surveillance images],” Drayton said, adding, “I looked through on my tablet and then said,” Let me watch my TV. ” “

The police have asked KDVR not to share what he has found.

“This is something the researchers are looking at and it would be part of our research,” Kirby said.

Drayton took the footage to Stauch’s father, who immediately called detectives.

“He just broke cry,” Drayton said.

Drayton said investigators were also moved by the images.

“They said this was the break they needed,” Drayton said.

KDVR asked the sheriff’s office if they could come closer on Monday afternoon to find answers.

“I don’t have that answer,” Kirby said. “I don’t know, but I can say that this is working tirelessly and we will not stop.”

KDVR said they would share the images as soon as the sheriff’s office had approved it.

Meanwhile, detectives asked anyone with tips or information to call the tip line at 719-520-6666.

