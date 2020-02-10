The Colorado gas station is said to have pumped diesel instead of gasoline

It happened (allegedly). Diesel would somehow come from gas pumps at a few gas stations in Colorado. Welcome to my nightmare.

The number of people affected in Boulder County, Colorado is in the dozens, reports Fox31 Denver. Drivers filling up at a Circle K near Folsom and Pearl Streets in Boulder or a King Soopers in Brighton reported ‘major car problems’ after they had put diesel fuel into their car without realizing it.

On Wednesday, Dani Alexander told the outlet that she had filled her 2015 Subaru Forester in the Circle K.

“I got gas and about three blocks later my car began to lug and puff,” Alexander said. “It’s a really good car and I just adjusted it on Friday.”

Alexander thought her repair shop had forgotten to confirm a line, so she called for a drag.

“The driver of the tow truck stopped the car and said,” you are the second person I dragged with that problem this afternoon, “said Alexander.

Alexander called Circle K about the problem and was referred to Travelers Insurance. It was agreed to pay for the car repair, towing and the gasoline tank – all in all more than $ 1,100.

“(Circle K) admitted it was their fault … they had gotten bad gas with diesel in it and that’s where the black plumes of smoke came from,” said Alexander. King Soopers “says that the underground fuel tanks were accidentally filled with the wrong fuel by an external vendor,” said Fox31. It is not immediately clear what the two stations will do to solve the problem or prevent more drivers from using the wrong fuel.

If you put diesel in a gasoline car, it is of course not good. Your best scenario is that you realize before you start the engine. Then you can flush the fuel tank before diesel oil enters your engine and it will probably be fine afterwards.

But these drivers didn’t know and it sounds like many of them only realized that there was a problem after they drove away. That means that the diesel had entered their engines and that is a less than ideal situation. When that happens, the necessary first steps are flushing the fuel system (including the tank, fuel lines, injectors, rail and fuel pump). That can cost between $ 400 and $ 1500.

If the diesel is not all cleaned, there may be serious engine damage that could lead to a rebuild of the engine. That is the worst thing that can happen. Erik Shilling explained it all here in a message from 2017.

Anyway, I hope these are the last problems of those Colorado drivers, because it sounds like a terrible time. I have added it to my ongoing list of nightmare situations.

via the disk

.