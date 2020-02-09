The color and drama of NYFW, with Brandon Maxwell, LaQuan Smith, Area, Tory Burch and Christopher John Rogers

BRandwell Maxwell

During Brandon Maxwell’s New York Fashion Week show, the cheers were raw and highly planned. Maxwell had invited Gabi Butler and Lexi Brumback from the Netflix Cheer series to sit in the front row and let the passing models, including Bella Hadid, scream during his New York Fashion Week show at the American Museum of Natural History. And they did their job, loudly.

Maxwell, now a judge on Project Runway (host Karlie Kloss, with her bob sharp enough to cut steel, backstage to chat with Maxwell after the show), had a fun party “in loving memory” of the renowned fashion PR Ed Filipowski. This featured a bustling, pre-cocktail reception with vodka, wine, Shake Shack burgers and then a catwalk show that participated in the corridors of the museum’s Bernard Hall or North American Mammals.

For this critic, time was spent around dioramas with giant bears and graceful mule deer time well spent, and the show was a smart Fashion Week collaboration for the museum whose main spring exhibition, The Nature of Color, opens on March 9.

The clothing for men and women was a riot of dressed, dressed differences: the most casual looks were gender-neutral blousons and tapered pants, jeans with artistic tears, hats, hip bags that were thrown over the shoulders, and then suddenly, bam, came the most glamorous evening wear for women in red, black and dark brown. A beautiful white dress (for a very happy bride) had a wavy skirt and then tied a frothy bow to the side of the neck. Silk and chiffon were dramatically pivoted and bound.

In the end, to cheer even more – this time by seemingly everyone who was present – Maxwell, under pressure from his team, jumped and jumped in the air. Tim Teeman

LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith knows how to make a red carpet dress for people like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga. At NYFW he advocated dressing you and me. Although there were many sultry looks, including a stockings dress that was sent over the runway to the sound of a breathing orgasm, Smith showed restraint in other pieces.

There were structural blazer dresses and mini skirts that were wearable (or portable enough), plus a number of oversized quilted jackets that you wouldn’t want to crawl under. Two tight, black denim dresses with v-necks were made in collaboration with Jordache, as well as bootcut jeans for both men and women. (Smith and Jordache worked together for the first time last year.)

Don’t think Smith gets soft; a middle showstopper included a gigantic hairy wallet that was put over the shoulder of a model, which said, “I’m leaving”.

Surface

Since 2013, New York-based designers Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk have spoiled us with everyone’s secret fashion dream: dressing us as “Heart of Stone” -era Cher. . . in space! The glittering crystal fringe detail loved by fans enough to keep the lights on in the studio of Area (Michelle Obama wore the label while promoting her book, Becoming) on ​​tour in the fall line-up. But this time, perhaps in an effort to get more outlets, there were nods to daywear, such as skirt suits and car coats.

Of course those ‘daily’ staples were also decorated with sparkling bead details, so don’t think Area has become conventional. There were a few eye-catching jackets that have meme potential when worn on a red carpet, such as a giant sky-blue glitter dress, spherical at the top, with a slit in the legs. You can imagine that Cardi B is completely in it. AD

Tory Burch

Tory Burch’s AW20 show was held in a series of galleries at Sotheby’s in New York, with the models centered around eleven sculptures by Francesca DiMattio. (Like the Brandon Maxwell show, it was held in memory of Ed Filipowski.)

Burch was inspired by DiMattio’s use of wedding dress beads and basketry, and by the example of artists such as the Dutch master Judith Leyster whose work was mistakenly attributed after her death “just because she was a woman,” as Burch wrote in show notes. Leyster, Burch wrote, was just one example of the more general exchange of female artists in art history.

Introduced by Alice Smith, implementation of the Q-Tip version of “You Don’t Own Me”, the 42 looks – with some prints designed by DiMattio – played with notions of femininity. There was the softening and dimension play of masculine-looking suits, with peppy herringbone prints, crepe de chine and shearling – uptown chic heads to the country for the weekend, with a hint of plush edge. Other designs were organza layers and ruffles; Striped dresses with floral motifs and woolen sweaters – with the models striding forward in riding boots that appeared in bright orange, ruby ​​red and green. TT

Christopher John Rogers

This season is a victory round for Christopher John Rogers, who received the Vogue / CFDA Fashion Fund in November. The 26-year-old Baton Rouge-born Brooklyn designer used his $ 400,000 prize well and set up an energetic show with a collection of bulky dresses, dazzling suits and gender-neutral ensembles.

There were audible swoons from the audience during a few pieces, such as a flowing checkered pink ball gown. The energy was contagious – backstage, models were heard cheers, and Rogers turned the usual designer bow into a triumphant rotating dance. AD

