The Collins Street landmark is slated to grow by over $ 80 million

Impact Fund Manager Darren Brusnahan

“Maintaining a Collins Street property itself is a major focus for many buyers,” said Brusnahan.

“However, given the 12 months of renovation downtime, buyers will pay a premium because it’s already done.”

The building, which was built in Art Modern style, is mainly inhabited by the cooperating provider WeWork, who has had a rental contract of 7000 square meters on 11 levels for 12 years. Natural History – a funky bar with taxidermated fauna – is located on the ground floor.

The proposed sale is after the $ 650 million property sale by the boutique fund manager, who wants to combine social causes with high returns.

In late 2017, Impact sold the Four Points by Sheraton hotel near Sydney Central Station to developer Jerry Schwartz for $ 156 million.

In 2018, the fund sold the Kingsgate office tower at the Brisbane Exhibition Center for $ 170 million and also sold $ 100 Broadway, occupied by the University of Technology Sydney, to MTAA Super for $ 70 million. Dollar.

In Geelong, the fund sold the traffic accident center to the listed fund manager Centuria for $ 115 million.

Mr. Brusnahan hoped the valuation lift at 401 Collins Street would encourage owners of other old buildings to invest in sustainability measures.

Originally awarded 2.5 stars according to the National Australian Built Environment Ratings System [NABERS], 401 Collins received the five-star rating for investments such as upgrading insulation, installing highly efficient air-cooled chillers, overhauling elevators and upgrading the building management system. Status.

“The ratings apply to newer buildings,” said Brusnahan.

“It is difficult to double glaze older buildings that are simply glazed and they do not have the same airtightness, which affects the efficiency of the air conditioning system.”

Based on U.S. data, Impact estimates that heating, ventilation, and cooling account for slightly more than half the energy costs of a typical building, while lighting accounts for another quarter.

According to NABERS, buildings use 40 percent of the world’s energy and 20 percent of the drinking water and are responsible for 40 percent of the carbon emissions. In a benchmarking report, consultants Ausnviro identified only 105 buildings nationwide that received a NABERS rating of five stars or more for the entire building.

Of these, only six are older than 70 years. The other five are Centrelink-owned 251 Murray Road in Preston, Melbourne, 23-33 Mary Street in Sydney’s Surry Hills, 200 Miller Street in North Sydney, 49-51 Victoria Street in Grafton and 357 Hunter Street in Newcastle ,

According to Sustainability Victoria, the state’s average office inventory of 12.6 million square meters is 3.13 NABERS. However, a shift to five stars would halve the industry’s annual emissions of 1.9 million kilograms.

The body estimates the energy saving potential of up to 29 percent with an amortization period of less than three years.

NABERS is managed by the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment on behalf of other Australian governments.

