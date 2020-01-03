Loading...

The collapse of the building & # 39; sounded like thunder & # 39;

Updated: 11:17 PM EST January 2, 2020

WORK TO DISCOVER THE NEXT STEPS. >> It sounded like thunder. JULIE: It rains bricks in the alley behind Union Street at the southern end. I have clothes as fast as I could and I left the door. JULIE: IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT. I initially thought it was just the garbage of the restaurant closing at the end of the night, but then it was a waterfall of bricks. JULIE: NUMBER 23 STATELY WAS FOR 120 YEARS, Despite the decades of abandonment. THE NEIGHBORS SAY THAT THEY COMPLAIN FOR A LONG TIME ON THE STATE OF THE PROPERTY INSPECTION SERVICES SAY THAT THEY HAVE RECEIVED THREE CLAIMS THAT HAVE BEEN 2010, OF WINDOW WINDOWS, OF HOLES IN THE CHANNEL, TO BRICKS THAT FALL FROM THE BUILDING. EACH TIME THE OWNER REMEDED THE VIOLATIONS. NO CLAIMS WERE FILED THIS YEAR >> I am surprised that this has happened. I knew the interior was in a really bad way. I never thought that the exterior and the bricks would collapse. JULIE: REAL ESTATE RECORDS SHOW THE FIVE STORY BROWNSTONE SOLD FOR $ 3.9 MILLION LAST YEAR. We are working on it. DESIGNS AND PLANS. JULIE: THIS MAN SAYS THAT IT IS ONE OF THE NEW OWNERS AND SAYS THAT RENOVATIONS WERE PLANNED. >> EVERYTHING DEPENDS ON THE STRUCTURAL ENGINEER. WHAT THEY SAY WE DO, WE WILL TRY THAT JULIE HAPPENS: VARIOUS RESIDENTS WERE FORCED TO EVACUATE. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO RETURN HOME AND THERE IS NO TEL

A South End building seems to be on the verge of collapse. Part of the structure has already fallen and experts warn that more could come.

