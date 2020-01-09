The cold truth about Kim Kardashian's fridge and yours

Loading...

Dear anyone wishing to shoot a single white woman at me – take a look inside my medicine cabinet, browse my mail, browse my past Venmo transactions as if you were investigating Ronan Farrow, I don’t care . Please do not open my refrigerator.

From the surface, it’s a perfectly respectable view, if you ignore the smell of something that matures quickly that comes from behind the door. This facade quickly collapses inside, where you will find three boxes of Peroni (one open), one liter of solitary oat milk, a bag full of half-eaten goat cheese pieces and various boxes of green vegetables mixed.

It is decidedly young adult empty, and I guess on my 30th birthday, I will just wake up in a more balanced refrigerator, containing the right amount of vegetables, chicken and condiments, respectable people like my parents, just have. Until then, I’m in the company of Kim Kardashian, whose refrigerator is apparently also a ghost town of lacto-variation.

On Tuesday, the shapewear tycoon posted an ad for Skims, his Instagram-worthy line of Spanx. It showed what appeared to be Kardashian leading the nightly ritual of looking inside a refrigerator and wondering where all your dreams and your agency had gone. The contents of his refrigerator reached minimalism at Edward Hopper’s level – a few green vegetables here, baby bottles there and a line of six cartons of milk on the top shelf. A drifting tumble would not have seemed out of place.

Right next to the fridge was a shelf of room temperature water, further adding to the Kardashian celebrity caricature. Predictably, commentators were horrified by the lack of any sign of life. “Where is the food?”, Philosopher one of them. “So empty, I’m hungry,” added another. “What is inside Kim Kardashian’s refrigerator can confuse you”, an E! Warning title.

Of course, the sight of Kardashian in monochrome gray sweatpants and a bra, curiously looking at the camera like Death in The Seventh Seal, isn’t exactly what I want to see when I inevitably go down to my fridge for a snack. from midnight. Yet what do we expect from a millionaire fitness nut who has often promoted appetite suppressants?

The idea that Kardashian should keep a full fridge for his children belongs to the 1950s, or to the imagination of a human rights activist. If I were one of his children, kale, I would have my private chef with macaroni and cheese and / or pizza delivery, thank you.

Perhaps the unrest happened to Kardashian, who deleted the image from his personal Instagram but kept it on the Skims account. What for? “Food is just profoundly personal,” Laura Brook, a Brooklyn-based dietitian, told The Daily Beast. “It’s so important to people, and they get upset if others don’t make food the way they do.” We think that says a lot about a character, and put a lot of moral value on what people eat, how they eat and how they cook, or if they don’t cook. ”

Silver blames him, half jokingly, on the old MTV Cribs show, where celebrities have made film crews visit their mansions. “Do you remember how it was a thing?” They would open the fridge to show what was inside. It seems to me that since then, it has put this idea in people’s minds to open the refrigerator to learn something about a person. ”

The content can be revealing – perhaps sometimes too much. “It’s a good overview of who you are as a person,” said Amy Shapiro, founder and director of Real Nutrition in New York. “If you have obsessive-compulsive disorder and type A, you have a well-organized refrigerator. Half-chance, life is chaotic, children are everywhere, it’s a mess. Travel all the time, it’s empty. Single, can reflect only one person. It’s an inside view of what’s going on in your life. ”

“We look at other people’s refrigerators and ask,” Am I normal? “” Do they have food that I don’t have, is it out of range? “Many of us are just looking for a way to feel like we AGREE”

Dr. Alexis Conason, registered psychologist and founder of the Anti-Diet Plan, specializes in the treatment of clients who have faced eating disorders. She says that it is perfectly normal to have anxieties around food, which makes it difficult not to compare our modest coolers to Instagram #fridgegoals. (Over 47,000 publications have used this hashtag.)

“We look at other people’s refrigerators and ask,” Am I normal? “” Said Dr. Conason. “” Do they have food that I don’t have, which is prohibited? “So many of us are just looking for a way to feel like we’re all right.” Anyone looking for comfort in Kim’s kitchen, beware.

“She has a team of people who advise her on the milk to display,” added Dr. Conason. “This is not how normal people work. What is dangerous or risky in pictures like this is that there are a lot of people who admire Kim and want to be like her, and a refrigerator like this conveys a message that if we want to be like it, we have to deprive ourselves. ”

All experts agreed that there was no “good” official refrigerator. “A beautiful refrigerator has a wide variety of foods,” said Silver.

“I hope it is varied with all kinds of food, really colorful, with fruits and vegetables, and if you eat animal foods, all kinds of that.” But also, a refrigerator to reflect a healthy and well-balanced person, I hope to see some beer and chocolate. “

Shapiro added that a “full-ish” is ideal, “because it means you can eat and know what’s in your food, instead of ordering and responding to cravings. But I also wonder … what’s in your freezer? “

Your move, Kim.

