“The cold is real,” says the Canadian ambassador to China about a charged relationship

OTTAWA – Canada’s ambassador to China says relations between the two countries have been cold since the People’s Republic has imprisoned two Canadians, but his top priority is to win their release and reset the relationship.

Dominic Barton is offering this assessment tonight as a testimony to the special Lower House commission that is studying the fraught relationship between the two countries, which was already tense when he was appointed to the post last fall.

Barton says in prepared remarks that his top priority is to win the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were detained by China in December 2018 in what is generally seen as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Chinese high-tech director Meng Wanzhou .

The RCMP arrested Meng in Vancouver on an American extradition request and nine days later Kovrig and Spavor were detained and charged with violating China’s national security.

Neither Kovrig nor Spavor has seen a lawyer or permission from their family to go home, while Meng is released on bail and lives in a luxury home in Vancouver while her extradition session is taking place.

Barton says his top priorities include looking for mercy for Canadian Robert Schellenberg, who was sentenced to death in January 2019 after having previously been sentenced to prison for drug trafficking.

“In December 2018, Canada’s relations with China changed fundamentally after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou,” Barton says in prepared remarks.

“The cold is real. I am committed to working hard to resolve the important challenges that currently exist in the bilateral relationship. “

Barton says he has now met all three of the captured Canadian men and is impressed by how they are holding on.

“Although I insist that we protect their privacy and the wishes of their families from discretion, I want to say that I have had the opportunity to meet them several times now, and their resilience has made a deep impression on me,” says he.

“I contact the Chinese government consistently and constructively in their affairs and hope that our efforts will soon pay off.”

The special committee was the result of a conservative motion adopted in December, thanks to the support of other opposition parties in the minority parliament. It wants the prime minister, the ministers and the diplomats to appear as witnesses as the committee deems appropriate.

Barton is the first important witness to appear. NDP MP Jack Harris said prior to the hearing that Barton’s testimony would be important, especially in light of the outbreak of the new corona virus in Wuhan, a city in central China.

About 200 Canadians are now scheduled to fly out of China on a government-chartered plane, but there is criticism of Canada responding too slowly.

“Are we inefficient as a country to deal with this or are we getting barriers because of the other problems between Canada and China,” Harris said.

Barton was appointed last fall after a long career in business, including working in China and Asia.

Barton says his experience in China goes back to 2003, when he lived in Shanghai for six years.

“Although I have been consistently involved with people in China since I left, I certainly do not pretend to have all the answers when it comes to understanding this complex, diverse and dynamic country. I would even warn anyone who says they do that. “

China is also facing major challenges, despite its strong economic growth and its new assertive attitude on the international stage, says Barton.

These include poverty, a polluted environment and demographic challenges associated with being one of the fastest aging societies in the world, he says.

“Although China has made significant economic progress in recent decades – steps that have brought hundreds of millions above the poverty line – millions more are living there, living just below or below the subsistence level,” he says.

Barton says that he has not been shy about reducing Canada’s concerns about the Chinese human rights situation.

He outlined the situation with regard to the treatment of the ethnic Muslim community in China.

Human rights organizations have said that as many as one million ethnic Uighur Muslims have been gathered in the western Xinjiang region of China and placed in camps. China says they are trying to re-train and integrate the Uyghurs to better contribute to Chinese society.

“Journalists, diplomats and representatives of Chinese civil society, I spoke to agree that 2019 witnessed an increasing crackdown on divergent opinions and expressions of disagreement about China’s human rights policy, inside and outside the country,” says Barton.

“I know that many Canadians are particularly concerned about the credible reports of mass custody, repressive surveillance, and separation of families who encounter Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang under the guise of fighting extremism, terrorism, and separatism.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 5, 2020.

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press