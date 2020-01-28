The coastal mud on Lake St. Clair could cost $ 10,000 per house to clean up

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Officials said that a substance washed up on the shores of Lake St. Clair is not sewage, but is not cheap to clean.

READ: According to official information, the substance washed up on the shores of Lake St. Clair is not a health risk

Paxton Mendelsohn knew there was a risk of buying a house on the water, but the mud that washed up on the coast of Lake St. Clair was not something he had ever expected.

For a while, residents feared it could be raw sewage after nearly a billion gallons of it had to be released into the lake in early January in heavy rain. However, the county has conducted tests and found that it is not raw sewage.

Now it’s about how much it will cost to clean it up. A construction company estimates that it could cost around $ 10,000 per house. A large part of the costs are attributable to special devices such as vacuum trucks.

The estimate varies from country to country and depends on how much needs to be cleaned up and how easy it is to access the website.

Click here to learn more about environmental issues in Metro Detroit

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.