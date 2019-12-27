The Coast Guard searches for the lost helicopter that takes 7 people off the coast of Hawaii

Loading...

The U.S. Coast Guard crew is looking for a helicopter with seven people on board who could not return from a tour of the Napali coast in Kauai, Hawaii, Thursday night. Do not return from a tour of the Napali coast, the Coast Guard said in a press release. A pilot and six passengers were in the helicopter and two of the passengers are believed to be minors. Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox of the Coast Guard The Joint Rescue Command Center Honolulu said the weather conditions in the search area are "challenging" with low visibility and windy winds, according to KHNL / KGMB, a CNN affiliate. The plane is equipped with an electronic locator, but no signals have been received, authorities said. The Coast Guard said it has launched a Dolphin MH-65 helicopter, a cutter and other resources to search for the lost helicopter. Additional searches are scheduled at the first traffic light, KHNL / KGMB reported.

