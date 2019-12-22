The Coast Guard pilot received the Distinguished Flying Cross for saving lives during Hurricane Harvey

Loading...

During a ceremony in New Orleans on Friday, a U.S. Coast Guard-based helicopter pilot based in Alabama was awarded one of the country's highest military awards.

Lieutenant John Briggs, known to his friends and family as JJ, received the Distinguished Flying Cross for exploits to Cat. 4 Hurricane Harvey visited the Louisiana and Texas Gulf Coast regions at the end of August 2017.

Hurricane Harvey caused $ 125 billion in damage and is the wettest U.S. hurricane, with more than 60 inches of rain falling in some parts of Texas. The subsequent flood, according to reports at the time, destroyed hundreds of thousands of houses, displaced 30,000 people and forced more than 17,000 to be rescued.

With the rescue of 120 people between August 25 and September 1, Lieutenant Colonel Briggs rescued a seriously ill pregnant woman who, according to his official quote from the Coast Guard, had been imprisoned by rising waters in her attic in Houston.

At 2:30 a.m. Lt. Briggs and the crew used their MH-65D helicopter in violent and deadly weather conditions, with winds of almost 100 miles per hour, pouring rain and visibility less than 50 feet. On site, a lifeguard was lowered between power lines and thirty-foot trees to reach the house where the sick woman was trapped.

However, it was found that not only one woman, but numerous other family members had to be saved. The rescue was made difficult by aircraft complications.

"Due to the massive ingress of water, the crew survived several airplane emergencies in the attic when rescuing other family members," the quote says. "The combination of the loss of critical avionics, communication disruptions, the loss of aircraft stabilization systems, and the violent movement of the aircraft due to unprecedented 80KT winds made hovering an aeronautical feat."

But the dramatic rescue didn't end there. A defect in one of the hoists meant that a lifeguard had to be left behind. Lt. Briggs was the only rescue team available to begin the entire response to Hurricane Harvey. He later returned with a new plane to complete the rescue.

While maneuverability was limited by power lines and below the tree line, the crew made a daring rescue of a child who had been swept away by fast-flowing water. The child was grabbed by hand on the plane that hovered just above the water.

Despite the bad weather, which caused problems for the aircraft, the helicopter loaded 14 people and four crew members before leaving the area. Of the 14 civilians saved, 10 were babies.

The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded, according to the Coast Guard, for heroism or exceptional accomplishments in participating in aerial flight in a manner that is distinctive and non-routine. This is the meaning of the medal that only an act of Congress can approve.

Since its founding in July 1926, the venerated medal has been given to people like Buzz Aldrin, Jim Lovell from Apollo 13, Senator John McCain and President George H.W. awarded. Bush for bravery during World War II, Charles Lindbergh, Amelia Earhart, Chuck Yeager and Clark Gable, no less.

Briggs, 39, is married, has two exciting dogs and, according to his wife, can be seen listening to questionable music in his golf cart during his days off.

—

© 2019 Alabama Media Group, Birmingham. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

,