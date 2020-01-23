The Coast Guard awards Purple Hearts to coasts that were killed in World War I

On September 26, 1918, the USS Tampa was hit by a German torpedo as it sailed through the Bristol Channel. All 130 crew members died, including 25-year-old Francis Joseph Taylor living in Cambridge.

Over a century later, the U.S. Coast Guard searches for Taylor’s descendants to give them the Purple Heart he received for the ultimate victim in World War I.

Taylor is one of eight crew members from Massachusetts whose Purple Heart could not be picked up because the U.S. Coast Guard did not find any living relatives, Nora L. Chidlow, archivist at the U.S. Coast Guard Historic Bureau, said in an email.

The Coast Guard began posthumously in 1999 to award medals to Tampa crew members, according to the Historian Office website. Around 40 Purple Hearts have been awarded so far, and more are currently being worked on, said Chidlow.

“Our office has carefully researched these men and their descendants over the past five years,” said Chidlow.

“An experienced operator”

Taylor was born in the West End of Boston and was the only son of John J. and Anna Taylor. This emerges from an article on war victims from 1918 in the Cambridge Chronicle. His parents moved to Cambridge a year after his birth and he attended school in the city. His parents were living at 4 Winslow Street at the time of writing.

After graduating from high school, Taylor was hired by Boston Bindery, where, according to the article, he learned to stamp. He also had two sisters, May and Eleanor.

Taylor joined the US Coast Guard on October 29, 1913, reported the Cambridge Chronicle in 1920. He was sent overseas in September 1917 and promoted to Chief Radio Electrician in August of the same year.

“He was an experienced operator and has taught many young men who (currently) also hold positions in the Navy,” said the article on war victims. “His tragic fate in his early manhood is a heavy blow to his parents as well as to his two sisters, Mrs. Fred W. Hiatt of Revere, formerly Miss May Taylor, Eleanor Taylor who lives at home.”

Taylor was originally stationed on the USS Androscoggin, which, according to log entries Chidlow sent in an email, was also a Coast Guard editor who served in the European Theater. He was temporarily transferred from the ship on August 14, 1917.

On August 24, 1918, Taylor jumped overboard to rescue an officer who fell into the water while crossing the gangway from the HMS Riviera to the coast. The officer was “saved under the influence of alcohol, but safely”, says the log entry.

The USCGC Miami, later renamed Tampa (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

USS Tampa



The Tampa, originally known as USS Miami, was launched by the U.S. Coast Guard Historian’s Office in 1912 and conducted an international ice patrol after the sinking of the Titanic. His name was changed due to his close relationship with the city of Tampa in 1916 and was one of six Coast Guard cutters who led convoy convoys during the First World War.

The ship, armed with four 3-inch guns, lost only two of the 18 escorted ships and received a special award for exemplary service.

It had just finished its 19th convoy and was sailing alone towards the Welsh port of Milford Haven when, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Historian, it was hit by a torpedo that was fired by the German submarine UB-91. It sank in just under three minutes, killing all 130 members, including 111 coast guards.

The last radio message from Tampa was: “Help! For God’s sake, help!” after the Chronicle 1920 report. It was the greatest loss of life for the Coast Guard during World War I.

In honor



The coast guard later appointed a sub-hunter in honor of Taylor, the brochure said. Rev. P.H. Callanan held an anniversary mass for Taylor at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on September 28, 1920, the chronicle said. It was the second mass held in his honor since he was killed.

The following year, Taylor’s sister May and her husband named him the newborn son in honor, as described in a 1921 article in the Cambridge Chronicle.

That same year, Chronicle said more than 300 residents gathered for the inauguration of Taylor Square. During the ceremony, which was attended by 100 members of the American Legion Post in Cambridge, Mayor Edward W. Quinn noted that while some had objected to the streets being named after veterans, he wanted to ensure that those who died in World War One were killed, honored were a permanent way.

The square was previously known as Wyeth Square in honor of a Cambridge-based family that dates back to the 17th century, Charles M. Sullivan, executive director of the Cambridge Historical Commission, said in an email.

The USCGC Tampa (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

During the war, an organization called American Gold Star Mothers was founded to support those who lost loved ones.

“Many Tampa mothers became Gold Star mothers due to the loss of the ship and their crew,” the brochure says.

In 1929, the Congress provided federal funding to organize a series of pilgrimages to Europe so that more than 6,700 Gold Star mothers and widows could visit their relatives’ graves, the brochure said. About 26 mothers and windows of crew members from Tampa made the trip in 1931, including Taylor’s mother Anna. His sister Eleanor traveled to the Cambridge Tribune after an article from 1931.

“For Tampa mothers and wives, whose sons and husbands were lost at sea, the main feature of their pilgrimage was a memorial wreath cast at sea on May 30, 1931, as the ship approached the English Channel and the site of the Tampa Water Tomb,” it said in the brochure. “An anchor-shaped wreath was solemnly thrown into the ocean along with a hydrographic propellant bottle with the names of the pilgrims on board.”

Anyone who has information about possible living relatives of Francis Joseph Taylor is asked to contact Nora Chidlow, Coast Guard Archivist, at nora.l.chidlow@uscg.mil or 202-559-5142. To submit applications for Tampa Purple Hearts, please contact Chidlow. Documentation is required to apply for a Purple Heart, showing the relationship of the offspring to the Tampa crew member. B. Family trees, pages from family Bibles, birth / death certificates and / or pages from Ancestry or other genealogical requests.

