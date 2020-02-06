The Coast Guard and the British Navy seize $ 46 million of cocaine

The U.S. Coast Guard said two separate busts in the Caribbean seized a total of $ 46.2 million in cocaine at the end of last month.

Nine people were arrested during the operations and, according to the coast guard, around 1,400 kilograms or 3,086 pounds of cocaine were seized.

On January 24, the crew of RFA discovered Mounts Bay, a British Royal Navy ship with U.S. Coast Guard police officers and a Coast Guard helicopter, about 74 nautical miles south of St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands, the Coast Guard said.

Mounts Bay launched a chase boat and the Coast Guard helicopter to stop the speedboats. The crews arrested seven men and confiscated 42 bales of cocaine.

On January 30, the Portsmouth, Virginia coast guard, Cutter Bear, launched a patrol boat and helicopter to stop a speedboat southeast of Isla Beata, Dominican Republic. The coast guard arrested two men and confiscated 13 bales of cocaine.

Both operations were part of several ongoing international task forces patrolling drug and migrant smugglers in the Caribbean. Task forces include multiple nations and multiple federal law enforcement agencies.

“These operations reaffirm the importance of information sharing and resource sharing between our agencies,” said A.J. Collazo, the special representative for the Caribbean Division of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, said in a statement.

Between October and December 2019, 12,060 kilograms of cocaine and 407 pounds of marijuana totaling $ 314 million were seized.

© 2020 Florida Keys Keynoter (Marathon, Florida) – Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.