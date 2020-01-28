Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – A Navajo Nation company has agreed to pay outstanding taxes and fees for three large coal mines it bought in Wyoming and Montana last year.

The Navajo Transitional Energy Company said Tuesday that it made its first payment in December under an installment agreement with the Home Office.

As part of a Cloud Peak bankruptcy auction in October last year, the company acquired approximately $ 93 million in unpaid taxes and royalties from the Spring Creek Montana mine, Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines in Wyoming.

Article below …

According to a federal government lawsuit on January 16, the former owner of the mines owed $ 10 million in overdue royalties for coal mined at the facilities in September and October, the Casper Star tribune reported.

The new owner denied previous reports on Tuesday that he had been late with payments and said the outstanding payments had been amassed by Cloud Peak Energy.

The Navajo Transitional Energy Company said it had “signed agreements with (Interior) to pay Cloud Peak’s overdue fees in installments, the first of which was as agreed in December 2019.”

A second installment payment agreement has been signed to cover $ 4 million in recovery fees, the company said. Separate negotiations with officials on payments to multiple counties and the states of Wyoming and Montana are ongoing.

Coal companies must pay royalties to the government for all minerals extracted from public property. Payments are due on the last day of each month after the month in which the coal is mined, according to federal law. The states in which the mines are located account for about half of the license fees.

Regardless, the Navajo energy company continues to negotiate with state officials in Montana on the company’s legal obligations regarding possible environmental violations at the Spring Creek mine.

The two sides agreed on January 7 to extend a preliminary disclaimer by 65 days.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.