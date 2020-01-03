The co-host of the program & # 39; Today & # 39 ;, Dylan Dreyer, gives birth to a baby

Loading...

Dylan Dreyer of the "Today" program, who has been sincere about a miscarriage in the past and his fight against infertility, gave birth to a baby on Thursday.

Dreyer's new son and husband Brian Fichera, Oliver George, joins older brother Calvin, who is 3 years old.

"It was a long time," said Dreyer, 38, in an air phone call to his "3rd Hour of Today" co-hosts on Friday morning. "This year began very differently from what ended."

Earlier this year, the meteorologist revealed that after struggling to conceive a second child naturally, she became pregnant but had a miscarriage.

Then he decided to try IVF, but discovered that he didn't need to do it because he had unexpectedly become pregnant.

In his Friday morning phone call, Dreyer said Oliver, who weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 inches at birth, had full blond hair when he was born, unlike Calvin, who was bald for a year.

“I just want to kiss him every second,” he said, and then added his new family dynamic: “Everything just clicked. … Everything feels good. "

