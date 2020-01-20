The closest star to our sun, Proxima Centauri, can accommodate second planet

An artist’s impression of the Proxima Centauri planetary system, with the exoplanet Proxima c on the right. Lorenzo Santinelli, CC BY-SA

Astronomers have discovered what a second exoplanet appears to be in orbit around the nearest star to our sun, Proxima Centauri, as reported by Universe Today.

The planet candidate is called Proxima c, its mass is about half that of Neptune and revolves around its star at a distance that is 1.5 times greater than the distance between the earth and the sun. Because of this distance and the fact that the star is relatively cool, the planet would probably be very cold. If it has no atmosphere to keep it warm, the surface temperature can be lower than -200 ° C (-328 ° F).

The first evidence of the existence of Proxima c came last year, when astronomers from the University of Turin, Italy and the University of Crete, Greece, used an instrument called the High Accuracy Radial velocity Planet Searcher (HARPS) to make the Proxima Centauri system. They saw a clear “wiggle” of the star, suggesting that a planet revolved around the star and pulled it back and forth due to its gravity. In the beginning, the wobble had only a limit value, so that scientists could not be sure of what they observed.

To determine the presence of the planet with greater accuracy, a collection of researchers from around the world analyzed the light coming from Proxima Centauri, looking at its “spectra” or light degradation in different wavelengths. Using this technique, the researchers were able to learn what the star is made of, and work out the small movements of the wobbles to see the gravity of the planet. With the help of both new observations and a reanalysis of older observations, the team was able to determine good evidence that a second planet was actually rotating around the star.

Proxima Centauri is very galactically close to our solar system. However, don’t start planning a trip there yet. As one of the study’s authors, Hugh Jones, described in an article in The Conversation, it is still a long way off. “Since Proxima is the star closest to our sun, you might think it would be easier to just travel there,” Jones wrote. “However, with 4.2 light years, it is still very far away for humans. If the distance between the earth and the sun was 1 cm, Proxima is 11 km away. “

The findings are published in the journal Science Advances.

Recommendations from the editors