Disney released a story resume for the premiere of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Season 7, “The Bad Batch”.

The Disney Synopsis reads:

“Captain Rex and the Bad Batch must infiltrate an enemy base on Anaxes.”

For those unfamiliar with Anaxes, it is a rocky planet located in the core world region. The planet would eventually be destroyed in the early years of the empire. After the planet was destroyed, what was left of it would form the Anaxes asteroid belt.

The destruction of the planet is mentioned in Star Wars Rebel’s “Out of Darkness” when Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren take the phantom and land in Fort Anaxes, which is in the asteroid field of the destroyed planet.

Upon arrival at Fort Anaxes, they find that the abandoned base was overrun by Fyrnocks and they are forced to fight their way out of the base to survive.

The Bad Batch and three other episodes of the four-part storyline about Clone Force 99 had already been released in April 2015 at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. Later that month, it was released on StarWars.com.

At the last Star Wars celebration in Chicago, Star Wars confirmed that the “Bad Batch” sheet would be finalized and part of the final season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

This summary follows one day after Star Wars released the latest trailer for Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7.

Together with the trailer we also got a new poster.

Here is the official description of season 7:

“One of the most critically acclaimed contributions to the Star Wars saga will return to its epic ending on Friday, February 21, with twelve brand new episodes on Disney +. By Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of” The Mandalorian “, the New Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines featured in the original series and explore the events that lead to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 1 “The Bad Batch” will premiere at Disney Plus on Friday, February 21, 2020.

