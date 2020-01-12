The classification of the Pacific Division makes it fun for Flames

Some players of the National Hockey League really don’t know what day it is until they look at their team-supplied routes.

Others know for sure what day it is and who they are playing, who their main scorer is, what type of power play formation they are using, how they have played, where the opposition is in the standings and where they themselves sit as a team in the standings .

Milan Lucic is the last one.

‘You know what?’ Said the Calgary Flames winger during the weekend. “I watch it every night before I go to bed and when I get up in the morning. It’s fun because you’re in it, you have control over it as a player. You know, it’s funny. You talk to guys who no longer play who used to play and they looked at (the rankings) and wished they could be part of it so that they could control it. I like the part of the game; I think it’s a good thing to know where you are, to know where your opponents are and to be a student of the game, as well as a player of the game.

“I think it only adds to the joy of living a dream of being an NHL player.”

And perhaps there is no more pleasant time to have control of your own destiny in the Pacific Division.

Apart from the former heavyweights – San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim – who now occupy the bottom three places to quote Zac Rinaldo, it is a “kill or be kill” mentality every night.

On the way to Sunday’s action, only three points separated fifth place and first place. The winner of Saturday’s game between the Flames and Oilers was the difference between going to first place or dropping to fourth place.

After a 4-3 Battle of Alberta victory, the Flames were in first place for the time being, but an Arizona victory (25-18-4) on Sunday could have put that at risk and brought Calgary to second place. A victory in Minnesota on Sunday for the fifth placed Vancouver Canucks (24-17-4) could make them jump over the Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights (24-18-6) and place them in third place.

And that was only on Sunday.

It is wild. It is exciting.

And it’s only January.

“The thinking of the past was when you take a night off here and there, and as soon as the play-offs arrive or before the play-offs, you increase it,” Lucic continued. “But it feels like you’re already in the play-offs. You see Vancouver, they go on a seven-game winning streak and they drop two and now they’re not in a play-off spot. It looks like if you drop one or two, you have to win four or five to get back in.

“It’s crazy now. What is it? Five teams in our division are competing for a place? It’s going to be like that for the last 35 games.”

For the Flames, that is exactly what they have left as they set out for a three-game trip to Eastern Canada and the Atlantic Division where they face the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators for their NHL mandate bye week that flows right into the NHL all-star break.

They are currently emphasizing in a series of five competitions that this series of games – after Christmas until the following week – is of great importance to gain strength.

And apparently stay afloat in the log-stuck Pacific Division.

“The fact that it’s a tight distribution is good,” said Flames interim head coach Geoff Ward. “That means that for every game we know we will get a good game from our opponent in the division. That ultimately forces us to play to a higher level. That ultimately makes us a much better team or a much better prepared team. Because at this time of the year you can’t participate in this combat season without combat testing, the fact that the teams are so tight, you know you get those games and your team gets the chance to be tested more in battle.

“Ultimately, that’s what you need. You must be able to understand what that is and respond to it in the right way. “

For his club the results are there and it is undeniable that they have put things together when it matters, with 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. After an amazing start to the 2019-20 season, which saw a seven-game losing streak for this club, culminating in the departure of former head coach Bill Peters, they find out.

But stop us if you’ve heard this before: the flames roll in the bye-bye week / NHL All-Star pause and it’s suddenly the first round of play-offs. . .

In the spring of 2019, the best Western Conference team did a complete tummy and was driven out in five games by the Colorado Avalanche.

“We can draw on our experience from last year,” Ward emphasized. “We played fairly well during the break and when we came out of the break, we fell off. For us, we don’t look at the break as much as a team. We watch (Saturday) competition and then we watch our road trip.

“It is probably good for us to be in the break while we are on the move, it allows us to be together much more as a group and to focus on what’s important and that is winning some hockey games that are going into the break . “

And look no further than the unicorns of 2019 – the Stanley Cup winning-St. Louis Blues who took the last place in the competition on January 2.

“I know that there is one in a million, a team goes from last to winning the Stanley Cup. . . but they were in playoff mode before they started the playoffs, “Lucic said. “You mentioned Calgary last year, and they got in a bit. Tampa too. All the Wild Card teams that won the first round of the play-offs were just 9-1, 8-2. So they played at the top of their game just to come in. “

Ward reinforced that thought.

He pointed out that because of the competition in their division, the flames must be sharp every night.

“The fact that it is tight right now is an advantage because it forces you to play good hockey,” he said. “You can’t get in and out of your game, lose your focus, so you go a little bit on a slide. The competition brings out the best in you. If that’s not the case, you’ll find yourself pretty fast For us, that is one thing we can draw on and let ourselves jump to be mentally prepared.

“Ultimately that helps us.”

Lucic loves it.

“I love hockey,” he said. “I think it’s great for us as competitors because we can’t take free nights and we have to take it with us. It puts pressure on goending. It puts special teams under pressure. It puts pressure on scoring goals. It puts coaches on under pressure and how they use their setup.It is the play-off mode from New Year.

“I think when they reached the rankings this way, this was what they were shooting at – that competitive balance.”

