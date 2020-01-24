The Clarksburg City Council discussed the recommendations of the Public Security Task Force

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg City Council met on Thursday evening and spoke in detail at a conference on the recommendations of the Task Force on Public Security.

The task force proposed five recommendations that the Council should examine, and the Council states that some of the recommendations could be combined. The consensus with the city council was that they wanted to change the direction of building the neighborhood observation program and used the Northview Pride program as an example.

The police chief states that the neighborhood guard program is a good program to grow within the community and build a working relationship with police officers.

“The police will follow these recommendations and hopefully work with the Clarksburg City Security Committee to implement these ideas over the next few months,” said Mark Kiddy, head of the Clarksburg Police Department.

There was a lot of discussion about lighting and cameras for the police. Many agreed that good lighting and cameras keep criminals from committing a crime. The council is considering all options to make Clarksburg a safe place for its residents.

“Our top priority is to try to set up neighborhood guards in our town to help the police keep things up to date,” said Clarksburg Mayor Ryan Kennedy.

Mayor Kennedy also explains that neighborhood groups could be involved in the beautification process in their neighborhood, planting flowers, and helping with cleanups.