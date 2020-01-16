The city publishes a statement on voyeurism in urban institutions

File photo, oil city

CASPER, Wyo. – The city of Casper has released a statement on a person charged with criminal voyeurism in urban settings.

The suspect is identified by the city as a former City of Casper employee, Ryan Staunch. The city also says they are working with investigators and assessing the situation.

Further details were not immediately available.

Ryan Stauch, a former city worker, was charged with criminal voyeurism before the Natrona District Court today. These activities are said to have taken place in various city facilities, including the Casper Municipal Golf Course, the Casper Events Center and the Crossroads Park, when Mr. Stauch was an employee.

The city of Casper has and will continue to cooperate with the Natrona County Sheriff Office investigation. The city is fully committed to protecting the health, safety and privacy of customers in its facilities and evaluates processes that are necessary to better protect customers and employees.

Written statement from the city of Casper, January 16, 2020