The city of Winnipeg – Winnipeg says that tipi are built on communal land that cannot be demolished

Loading...

The city of Winnipeg says it will not mine a teepee that was built on a city-owned lot on Henry Street near the Disraeli Bridge.

The tipi was built over the weekend by an indigenous group called Healing Together as a shelter for the homeless.

"Although we have not been contacted by the organizers, we recognize and respect the sacred nature of the structure and the ceremonial meaning of the activities therein," the city said in a statement to Global News.

"For these reasons, we will not remove the tipi at this point."

With the help of organizations from across the city, Healing Together received donations of poles, canvas, and even wood for homeless residents to start fires and keep warm.

The story continues under the advertisement

According to the city, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service will conduct public relations to ensure that the ceremonial fire poses no risk to public security.

At the beginning of the year, a group of students set up similar heating plants on the same land. However, they were quickly removed by city officials because they were considered tiny houses.

CONTINUE READING:

Donated warm huts for homeless people in Winnipeg that were demolished for violating the regulations



"The emergency shelters previously delivered to this location were considered tiny houses and were therefore subject to zoning requirements," the city said.

According to the city, building regulations are required for a tiny house, like for every other house or every second suite, whereas a ceremonial building does not.

The city said the original huts also posed a fire and security risk, and the structures were removed after the city said it received requests from residents who were already in the camp.

Ultimately, the city says the "tiny houses" are not in line with Winnipeg's strategy to help people without protection, and because of the sanctity of the teepee, it will stay on Henry Street.

Global News has asked Healing Together to comment, but has not yet received a response.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,