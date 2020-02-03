The city of Surrey remains an ‘absolute’ fine for Uber drivers: alderman

SURREY (NEWS 1130) – Despite an impending legal challenge and in the aftermath of the mayor who supports a regional driver’s license, a Surrey councilor says Uber directors are still being appointed by statute officers.

Coun. Brenda Locke says that $ 500 fines are still being paid to drivers who are active in the municipality.

“They are absolutely. Hopefully the court order will tell them to stop, “she says. “Hopefully it will end then.”

BC Supreme Court is set to decide whether an order is issued to force the city to stop distributing tickets on Wednesday.

Locke says that Surrey lacks inadequate transit and that punishing operators of journeys is a waste of city resources.

“I think ticket sales are absolutely tough and I don’t know why we do it in Surrey. I don’t think it’s necessary.”

If the court does not decide to stop the ticketing, Locke hopes that the council can put an end to it during their meeting next week.

“Then the city of Surrey can go further with things other than worrying about Uber. It comes anyway, it’s provincial and the public in Surrey absolutely wants it. “