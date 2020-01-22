The city of Morehead City will lay the foundation stone for the new town hall in the coming weeks

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) – After ten years of planning, the city of Morehead City is pushing ahead with its new town hall project.

City guides will gain a foothold with their new town hall in the coming weeks.

The city’s offices are currently located in three separate buildings. According to Ryan Eggleston, the city’s manager, this is an annoyance for employees and residents.

But Eggleston describes the new 20,000 square meter building as a one-stop shop.

“From an organizational and operational perspective, this is a huge improvement,” said Eggleston.

It will house the city’s government offices. The two-story facility is located on the corner of 12th Street and Bridges Street next to the Morehead City Police Department.

Design of the new town hall in Morehead City.

The design of the new town hall reflects the Charles Wallace Building. The former high school was built in the 1920s and demolished last year.

“So we’re pretty excited about what the design layout looks like and hope that it looks back on years past,” said Eggleston.

The project is expected to cost around $ 7.5 million. The city of Morehead City will pay part of it using existing funds. Heads of state and government plan to borrow an additional $ 3.1 million on a 15-year mortgage.

The new building is expected to be completed in late spring or early summer 2021.