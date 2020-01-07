The City Council is reluctant to transfer the Yellowstone Garage license application

Loading...

The curved shape of the Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grille from the deco period has been an integral part of the Old Yellowstone District for decades. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper City Council has received an application to allow the transfer of Yellowstone Garage’s retail license for use at The Hall on Ash.

The retail license terms limit use to location 355 West Yellowstone and do not entitle you to transfer to another location.

Should the council relax the restrictions, the owner of both companies, John Huff, would apply for the city’s last remaining bar and grill license for use in the Yellowstone garage.

On Tuesday, January 7th, the city council raised some concerns about the proposal.

City councilor Ken Bates said that awarding the last remaining bar and grill license could prevent some companies from switching to Casper if their business models require such a license.

“In this way, we would eliminate a potential asset for Casper,” said Bates.

City councilor Ray Pacheco and city councilor Steve Freel both stated that they had received multiple calls from people who were against the request.

To serve alcohol in The Hall on Ash, Huff can currently obtain catering licenses from The Yellowstone Garage. As this company has a liquor retail license, up to 24 catering licenses can be drawn per year.

City manager Carter Napier said the purpose of the request was that The Hall on Ash could serve alcohol without having to rely on meal permits.

While some members, such as City Councilor Bob Hopkins, said they supported the proposal, the City Council decided to postpone the discussion of the proposal for a later working session.

The Casper City Council granted two Qdoba restaurants new licenses for bars and grills in December.

They also reserved two additional licenses for future use by restaurant owner John Johnson.

This means that only the license for a bar and a grill remains non-binding.

The city has a total of 14 bar and grill licenses, which are based on the population.

Such licenses cost $ 10,500 for the first year and $ 3,000 for the annual renewal. They allow companies to sell alcohol only on the premises, with the exception of wine bottles that were bought with a full meal.

Restaurants with bar and grill licenses require that grocery sales account for 60% of their sales.

