Pastor Martin Luther King Jr. was baptized in the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta and later led the congregation. The church marked the holiday with a service on Monday.







It was an unusually cold morning in Atlanta today when thousands escaped the freezing temperatures in the Ebenezer Baptist Church. It is the place where the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and his father were pastors before him. Emil Moffatt reports from the WABE member station in Atlanta.

EMIL MOFFATT, BYLINE: More than 50 years after his death, the pews in Dr. King’s Church packed. The high ceilings filled with the sound of a boy singing “A Change Is Gonna Come”.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (singing) Oh, I’ve been walking like the river ever since.

MOFFATT: Dr. Bernice King was a child herself when her father was murdered in 1968.

BERNICE KING: Since the beginning of the national holiday in honor of my father, it has been very important that a day comes and not a day off.

MOFFATT: But she says one day a year is not enough.

KING: A day on which service is the most important method to commemorate the MLK Day is embedded in the psyche of millions of people. Unfortunately, this has caused many to neglect the need to change the systems that create injustices and trigger these critical needs.

MOFFATT: Reverend Howard-John Wesley, a pastor from Alexandria, Virginia, says we have memories of Dr. King.

HOWARD-JOHN WESLEY: There is a street in every city that reminds us of who he is. Our challenge is not to contact Dr. King to remember. Our challenge is that we can easily approach Dr. King can remember.

MOFFATT: Wesley said King should be remembered for proclaiming America when it did not live up to its founding principles. Pastor Raphael Warnock of the Ebenezer Baptist Church called King the greatest American who ever lived, a prophet who embodied the Jefferson ideal that all people were created equal. In Washington, DC, it is in relation to the Jefferson Memorial ,

RAPHAEL WARNOCK: On the other side of the tidal pool is a towering descendant of slaves who stands with Jefferson’s arms folded as if to say Jefferson: Did you mean what you said when you said what you said?

MOFFATT: Pastor Warnock says that his church welcomes everyone on this day to preserve Dr. Celebrate King.

WARNOCK: But if you were standing in this sacred place today where Dr. King stood, make sure you come tomorrow. We will find you where Dr. King stood.

MOFFATT: He and others have the words of Dr. King repeated and said tomorrow is today. They added that we are a country that is still facing today’s urgency.

For NPR News, I’m Emil Moffatt in Atlanta.

