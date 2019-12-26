The Christmas tradition of the day after: the return and the exchange of the holidays

Loading...

The Christmas tradition of the day after: Christmas exchanges and returns

Updated: 5:26 PM EST December 26, 2019

MANY PEOPLE WHO MAKE RETURNS ARE LOOKING FOR OFFERS. THIS VIEW OF BIRDSEYE FROM THE STAIR GIVES YOU AN IDEA ONLY WHAT IS OCCUPIED WITH THE SOUTH PLACE TODAY Have you found any offer? >> SO SO. [LAUGHTER] NOT SO MUCH. >> I'M FINDING OFFERS EVERYWHERE. DUKE: WHAT DO YOU HAVE? >> ROSA, AMERICAN EAGLE. DUKE: FEW PEOPLE WITH WHOM WE FIND A MISSION TODAY, NEW SNEAKERS THE OBJECTIVE. WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR? >> SOME JORDANOS. DUKE: ARE THEY DIFFICULT TO ARRIVE? >> IN MY SIZE, YES. >> We're here to buy me some vans. I love it. SOME PEOPLE END BY ACCIDENT. Let's see "Star Wars" but somebody must have the time and we name them here to kill the time. DUKE: THIS IS A GREAT WAY TO SPEND TIME WITH THE FAMILY. They received Christmas money and wanted to buy and spend their money. DUKE: DID YOU FIND SOMETHING? >> YES DUQUE: WE SEE MORE THAN THE SAME IN WESTWOOD. SOME RETURNED ITEMS AND OTHERS SPENDING THE DAY WITH THE FAMILY. >> We came for a walk and ended up buying things. This is how it usually happens. DUKE: HOW ARE THE SALES? I'm not bad. NOT AS MUCH AS I THOUGHT IT WOULD BE BUT IT'S NOT BAD. >> WE RETURN A TRAMPOLINE WE HAVE. WE HAVE MULTIPLE TRAMPOLINS,

We visited two shopping centers in the area where shoppers were busy looking for offers after Christmas and returning some gifts that didn't work.

