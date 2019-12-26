The Christmas News That Has Celtic Fans Buzzing

Loading...

On Christmas Eve we report that FootyHeadlines basically confirmed that Celtic is about to sign up with Adidas for its latest equipment deal.

It is something that has been rumored for more than a year, but with the football site based on the kit that reports on it: they tend to do things well when it comes to new partnerships.

Celtic is seeing its last six months with New Balance, which will run until the end of the season, but there will be an announcement about the new kit deal sometime much earlier.

Conceptual kit

There are many Celtic fans talking about the Adidas deal and when we presented the news on Christmas Eve, the blog went viral and all our social media channels lit up.

Comments alone on our Facebook page are a clear indication that supporters agree with the possible association.

Given that people were preparing for Santa's arrival, this only increased the excitement for Celtic fans.

Possible mixes and ideas have been floating for months and we could get some of the great concept kits we've been seeing online for a while.