New BBC One drama The lawsuit against Christine Keeler deals with the Profumo affair with the help of some well-known actors.

The show will take place on Sunday evening at BBC One at 9 p.m. in January 2020.

Here’s who you will see on the screen:

Sophie Cookson plays Christine Keeler

Who was Christine Keeler? A model and topless show girl who had an affair with married minister John Profumo – an incident that later turned into the Profumo affair.

Christine Keeler (1942-2017) was raised by her mother and stepfather in a house made up of two railroad cars in Berkshire. She was sexually abused by her mother’s lover and friends, and as a child was found to be malnourished. After leaving the family home, she found work in London at 15, had a premature baby that did not survive at 17, and soon worked at Murray’s Cabaret Club in Soho. Here she had a fateful meeting with the osteopath and artist Stephen Ward …

What was Sophie Cookson in? She may be best known for playing Roxy in the Kingsman films – The Secret Service and its sequel, The Golden Circle. Other credits include Greed, Red Joan, The Huntsman: Winter’s War and Moonfleet.

James Norton plays Stephen Ward

Who was Stephen Ward? An osteopath with a number of high profile clients, including Lord Astor. He was also a talented artist with a profitable sideline while drawing portraits. In his London apartment, he maintained a colorful mix of friends and contacts, including the show girls Christine Keeler and Mandy Rice-Davies, the Russian military attaché Jewgeni (Eugene) Ivanov and the politician John Profumo. When the Profumo affair came to light in 1963, he was investigated by the police, charged with violating immorality and (despite the lack of evidence) sentenced to live on immoral income – i.e. H. Pimping. He died on August 3, 1963 at the age of 50 from suicide after taking an overdose of sleeping pills.

What was James Norton in? The actor played as ex-convict Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley and is also known as Sidney Chambers in Grantchester. He appeared as Alex Godman in the TV series McMafia and Andrei Bolkonsky in War & Peace and also appeared in Black Mirror, Doctor Who, Death Comes to Pemberley and Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Ben Miles plays John Profumo

Who was John Profumo? The Secretary of State for War. Known as Jack Profumo (1915-2006), he was a prominent conservative politician until his career came to a standstill in 1963. Then his extramarital affair with 19-year-old model Christine Keeler became publicly known in 1961. There were concerns that their relationship could have resulted in violations of national security, as Keeler also had an affair with the Soviet attaché Ivanov (although ultimately it was never found that information was disclosed).

Profumo initially contested the matter and received the support of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan – a grave mistake. He later had to admit that he had lied to parliament and resigned from the government, and the Profumo scandal contributed to the overthrow of Macmillan and the Tory government.

What was Ben Miles in? Ben Miles had a starring role as Peter Townsend in The Crown. We recently saw him as Commander Danny Hart in the BBC thriller The Capture, as DSU Jack Haley in the Collateral and as Jerry Fredericks in the Catcher Was a Spy. He is also known as Patrick Maitland in the comedy drama Coupling.

Emilia Fox plays Valerie Profumo

Who was Valerie Profumo? Professionally known as Valerie Hobson, she was an actress who had an impressive career on stage and on the big screen. Her merits included Werewolf of London, Knave of Hearts, Great Expectations from 1946, The King and I, Kind Hearts and Coronets, and Bride of Frankenstein – but she gave up acting shortly after marrying her second husband, John Profumo, in the year In 1954 she had two sons from her first marriage and gave birth to David Profumo in 1955.

After the news of Jack Profumo’s affair with Christine Keeler became known, Valerie stood by him. The couple spent the rest of their lives doing charity, with Valerie dying in 1998 at the age of 81.

What was Emilia Fox in? She plays Dr. Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness, a role she has held since 2004. We also saw her as Sam Vincent in Delicious, Sally Porter in Strangers and Vanessa Hamilton in The Tunnel.

Ellie Bamber plays Mandy Rice-Davies

Who was Mandy Rice-Davies? A model and show girl who was friends with Christine Keeler and Stephen Ward. She worked as a dancer in Murray’s Cabaret Club in Soho despite her young age (she was only 16 or 17 years old at the time) and was introduced by Stephen and Christine to the slum owner Peter Rachman. Shortly afterwards, she was built into his house and became his mistress, although he died in 1962. She was caught up in the press and the notoriety of the Profumo affair, but built her own career by appearing on stage and on the screen publishing her own EP; Mandy also ran nightclubs and restaurants in Tel Aviv and married three times – a millionaire with her third husband. Mandy died in 2014.

What was Ellie Bamber in? The actress was seen in the BBC adaptation of Les Misérables as Cosette. Her major roles include India Hastings in Nocturnal Animals, Lydia Bennet in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Mary Alice Walker in Extracurricular Activities.

Anthony Welsh plays Aloysius “Lucky” Gordon

Who was lucky gordon? Jamaican-born jazz singer and hustler Aloysius “Lucky” Gordon (1931-2017) came to London a few years after the war. In August 1961, he met young Christine Keeler when he was selling marijuana in Notting Hill. But their difficult relationship quickly collapsed and he became violent after holding her hostage for two days. After Christine got together with another man named Johnny Edgecombe, Lucky’s anger and jealousy escalated.

What was Anthony Welsh? It was a great year for Anthony Welsh, who played Jack in the first series of Fleabag. Since then he can be seen in Black Mirror and Hanna and Brassic and played as Joe Mudaki in the TV series Pure. He has also taken on the role of ham in the personal history of David Copperfield.

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett plays Johnny Edgecombe

Who was Johnny Edgecombe? Christine’s friend who emigrated from Antigua. Johnny (1932-2010) met Christine in 1962 and moved to her apartment. After Johnny was faced with her violent ex-boyfriend Lucky Gordon, things went wrong. There was an incident at the Flamingo Club and Johnny confronted Lucky with a knife. after that, Lucky had a cut on her face that required 17 stitches. Christine refused to find Johnny as a lawyer or to assist him in court and took refuge with Mandy in Stephen’s apartment – but a few weeks later, Johnny showed up and asked to see her. When she didn’t come out, he fired several shots at the door.

Johnny was acquitted of assaulting Lucky, but was sentenced to seven years in prison for the weapon offense. However, the whole incident brought Stephen Ward, Christine Keeler and their social circles to the fore and made the authorities aware of the Profumo affair.

What was Nathan Stewart-Jarrett in? The actor played as Curtis Donovan in the E4 series Misfits and as Ian in Utopia. In the newly launched television series Four Weddings and Funeral, he plays Tony and plays the character Adisa in Dracula.

Tim McInnerny plays Martin Redmayne MP

Who was Martin Redmayne MP? A British conservative politician. At this point in his career, Martin Redmayne (1910-1983) was Chief Whip – meaning that he was responsible for ensuring that all Conservative MPs in Parliament voted as the party leaders wanted.

What was Tim McInnerny in? Blackadder fans may remember him because he played both Lord Percy Percy and Captain Darling. Recent roles include Arthur Bach in Strangers (also starring Emilia Fox), Airy in The Aeronauts and Robett Glover in Game of Thrones; He has also been seen in Notting Hill, Eddie the Eagle, Peterloo, National Treasure, Harlots and as Winston Churchill in Castles in the Sky.

William Gaminara plays John Hobson

Who was john hobson The Attorney General – that is, the chief legal advisor to the Crown and the government.

John Hobson (1912-1967) helped John Profumo and his lawyer, along with Attorney General and Chief Whip Martin Redmayne, write his unfortunate statement outside the House of Commons, denying “inappropriateness” with Christine Keeler, threatening to sue anyone who claims otherwise.

What was William Gaminara in? He is known as pathologist Professor Leo Dalton in Silent Witness, a role that he held from 2002 to 2013 alongside his “Christine Keeler” colleague Emilia Fox. Other credits include Becca’s Bunch, Summer of Rockets and Voice-Work for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Paul Ryan plays Rees-Davies

Who was Rees-Davies? William Rees-Davies QC (1916-1992) was a conservative MP and lawyer. He lost his arm during service in World War II.

What was Paul Ryan in? He starred with Benedict Cumberbatch in the TV movie Brexit: The Uncivil War (Brexit: The Uncivil War) in Nigel Farage from the UKIP and was also seen in Cinderella Man, The Five and Waffle the Wonder Dog. And if Paul Ryan’s name appears familiar, it could also be because he shares it with the U.S. Republican politician and former House Speaker.

Anton Lesser plays Michael Eddowes

Who was Michael Eddowes? A lawyer and author. Michael Eddowes (1903-1992) was a close friend of Stephen Ward and was introduced to Christine Keeler in October 1962. After her report, he became interested in her – but she found him too old.

Two months later, after the shooting event with Johnny Edgecombe, Christine turned to Michael Eddowes for legal advice. During this meeting with Christine, Michael became suspicious of the connection with the Soviet attaché. He later contacted Scotland Yard to share his information.

What was Anton Lesser in? Anton Lesser has had a long and successful acting career, but he has played some particularly big roles in recent years: Qyburn in Game of Thrones, CS Reginald Bright in Endeavor, Thomas More in Wolf Hall and Prime Minister Harold MacMillan in The Crown. Other notable credits include Pirates of the Caribbbean, Miss Potter, Allies, Am Chesil Beach, Dickensian (as Fagin) and The Hour.

Michael Maloney plays Bill Astor

Who was Bill Astor? Lord Astor (1907-1966) was a businessman and politician of the Conservative Party and belonged to the wealthy Astor family. In his family property in Cliveden, Christine Keeler met John Profumo for the first time, accompanied by Stephen Ward. During the 1963 scandal, Lord Astor was accused of having an affair with young Mandy Rice-Davies. When told in court that he contested it, she replied, “He would, wouldn’t he?”

What was Michael Maloney in? Like his Christine Keeler co-star Anton Lesser, Michael Maloney also played a prime minister in The Crown: he recently appeared in season three as Edward Heath. With more than 140 actors, Maloney was featured in The Young Victoria, Notes About Scandal, Paranoid, The Five, Mr Selfridge, River and The White Queen. He is also a prolific video game speaker.

Visar Vishka plays Eugene Ivanov

Who was Eugene Ivanov? Yevgeny Eugene Ivanov (1926-1994) was a naval attaché at the Soviet embassy in London and lived in Great Britain with his wife Maya. He was also a spy. He became friends with Stephen Ward and had an affair with Christine Keeler in the early 1960s.

There was a question mark over whether Stephen and Ivanov had asked Christine to ask their lover Profumo when West Germany would be given nuclear weapons – but it was never found that information was shared.

What was Visar Vishka? The actor, who was born in Yugoslavia, was previously seen in Legends, Open Door and Shanghai Gypsy. He recently played the Russian captain in Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens.

Dorian Lough plays Len

Who is len Len seems to be an association of different journalists looking for a story. In The Trial of Christine Keeler, he is an editor at the Daily Mirror, looking for dirt to overthrow the Macmillan government.

What was Dorian Lough? In recent years you may have seen him as Mario in Peaky Blinders, Clay Whiteley in Prime Suspect 1963, Detective Breem in The Witness for the Prosecution or DI Martin Heywood in New Blood. And another funny fact: He starred in the music video for the Radiohead song “Just” in 1995.

Sam Crane plays Alan

Who is alan A newspaper reporter looking for dirt and trying to find out the truth.

What was Sam Crane in? The stage and film actor has appeared in Call the Midwife, The Crown (as Patrick Plunket) and Poldark. In 2009 he was Fred Walters in the TV series Desperate Romantics.

Jack Greenless plays Paul Mann

Who was Paul Mann? A racing driver and friend (or possibly friend) of Christine Keeler who became a key figure in her life when the scandal broke out.

What was Jack Greenless in? He has appeared on television in the three Shetland series (as Craig Cooper), Penny Dreadful (as Lead Familiar), In Plain Sight (as DS McLeod), The State (as Abu) and Harlots (as Justice Stuart Knox) see. In recent years he has also appeared on the big screen and played a resistance officer in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Alexander Bruce in Outlaw King. In 2020 Jack Greenless Luke will play Deadwater Fell in David Tennant’s drama.

Rosalind Halstead plays Bronwen Astor

Who is Bronwen Astor? Lord Astor’s wife. She was his third wife and 23 years younger than him; They married in 1960 and had two daughters from a heart attack before his death in 1966. Before her marriage, Bronwen had a successful career as a model and became a spiritual advisor and trained psychotherapist. The Profumo affair followed the rest of her life.

What was Rosalind Halstead? She played Emma in the John Simm television series Strangers and also appeared in Dominion, The Day of the Triffids and Holby City.