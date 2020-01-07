The Chipolo ONE tracker is announced with a two-year battery, unlimited subscription-free alerts

Loading...

For the past few weeks, I have used the new Chipolo ONE object tracker to replace my recently deceased old Tile tracker (I had one of those with a non-replaceable battery). Chipolo ONE is launched today with a number of features that are worth considering compared to its competitors. Despite rumors of AirTag being released by Apple in 2020, Chipolo ONE is an affordable item tracking tool worth checking out.

Object tracking tools have one goal: to help you find something you’ve lost. For me, these are still my keys. I don’t really know why I lose them, but I do. I mostly lose them at home. In the few days between the death of my Tile and the reception of the Chipolo ONE, I lost them three times. Since I park in the garage, you think I don’t remember leaving them in the car, but I don’t.

So what makes Chipolo ONE different from other object trackers? The main thing is that all features are included in the purchase price. For only $ 25, you get notifications out of range (reminder that you may have left your keys somewhere), a 120 dB ring, a replaceable two-year battery, unlimited sharing of your Chipolo ONE with n no matter who, integration with the Lost & Found community and integration with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. The bottom line with which I dated is that out of range alerts are available as part of the standard purchase price. With many other providers, these features required a continuous subscription. Chipolo has spent a lot of time ensuring that its range or range alerts do not give false positives. They take advantage of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and intelligent learning software to identify, on a case-by-case basis, if you actually left your item behind

The range of the Chipolo ONE can extend up to 200 feet, but it also depends on your environment (walls can limit the range). In my experience, the only time I couldn’t find my keys was when I accidentally left them in the car in the driveway. One of the things I really liked about the device is the degree of polishing of the iPhone app on a daily basis. It has never run over me and it has a well thought out user interface. My colleague Michael Potuck experienced Chipolo when he reviewed Ekster’s Siri compatible wallet which uses a personalized thin Chipolo solar powered card.

“We build products to give each item the power to be found, which makes people’s lives easier and supports them in an affordable and collaborative way. Our community knows that the most lost items are wallets, keys and extremely valuable phones; this is why we have updated our product range in order to improve the functionality we offer to our customers, ”explains Primož Zelenšek, CEO and co-founder of Chipolo.

If you are at CES, Chipolo will present the Chipolo ONE with its existing products at the Sands Expo (Tech West), level 2, Hall A-D, stand number: 44352. Chipolo ONE can be purchased for $ 25.

