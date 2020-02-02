The Chinese virus hospital was built in 10 days and admits 1st patients

BEIJING – The first patients arrived Monday in a specialized hospital that was built in just 10 days as part of China’s intensive efforts to fight a new virus.

The Huoshenshan Hospital and a second 1,500-bed facility opened this week were built by construction teams working around the clock in Wuhan, the city in central China, where the outbreak was first discovered in December. Most of the city’s 11 million inhabitants are not allowed to leave the area.

The Wuhan treatment centers mark the second time that Chinese leaders are responding to a new disease by building specialized hospitals almost overnight. As a severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, spread in 2003, a facility in Beijing for patients with that viral disease was built in a week.

The first patients arrived at Huoshenshan Hospital on Monday at 10 a.m., according to state media. The reports gave no details about the identity or circumstances of the patient.

The military wing of the ruling Communist Party, the People’s Liberation Army, sent 1,400 doctors, nurses, and other personnel to Wuhan Hospital, the official Xinhua News Agency said. The government said earlier that some have experience fighting SARS and other outbreaks.

Authorities cut most road, rail and air access routes to Wuhan and surrounding cities, isolating around 50 million people, trying to control the viral outbreak that made more than 17,000 people sick and more than 360 people has killed.

The Huoshenshan Hospital was built by a team of 7,000 members of carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and other specialists, according to the Xinhua News Agency. Photos in state media showed employees in winter clothing, safety helmets, and surgical masks worn by millions of Chinese in an effort not to catch the virus.

About half of the two-storey building of 60,000 square meters (600,000 square feet) is insulation departments, according to the government newspaper Yangtze Daily. It has 30 intensive care units.

According to the Yangtze Daily, doctors can talk to external experts via a video system that connects them to PLA General Hospital in Beijing. It said the system was installed in less than 12 hours by a “command team” of 20 members of Wuhan Telecom Ltd.

The building has specialized ventilation systems and double-sided cabinets that connect patient rooms to corridors and allow hospital staff to deliver supplies without entering the rooms.

The hospital received a donation of “medical robots” from a Chinese company for use in delivering medicines and carrying test samples, according to The Paper in Shanghai.

In other cities, the government has designated hospitals to treat cases of the new virus.

In Beijing, the Xiaotangshan hospital built in 2003 for SARS is being renovated by construction workers. The government has yet to say whether it could be used for patients with the new disease.

Joe McDonald, The Associated Press